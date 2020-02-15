Friday night’s game could have derailed Penn State’s entire season, and while it still could have major consequences, it got back on track on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions earned a series split at Wisconsin with a 3-2 win on Saturday.

Penn State relied on its defense to get the job done, limiting the Badgers to only 29 shots on the night.

Better at the drop

Friday night’s start was less than ideal for the Nittany Lions, as they gave up three goals in the opening frame.

While the Badgers had another decent start, it was Penn State who found the back of the net first.

Alex Limoges found a loose puck that was mishandled by goaltender Daniel Lebedeff and poked it home to open the scoring.

Not only did Penn State score first, but it also held Wisconsin off the board.

The Badgers were held off the scoresheet for the first 39 minutes of the game, only mustering 18 shots in the first two periods, five in the second.

Last-second scare

Cole Hults gave Penn State a 2-0 lead in the second period, and it looked like it would go into the intermission with that comfortable two-goal lead.

But with 10 seconds to go, Ty Pelton-Byce beat Jones short-side to make it 2-1.

Those last-second goals could lead to a big momentum shift on many occasions, but the Nittany Lions were able to get past it, with a goal by Evan Bell making it a comfortable two-goal lead again.

Dylan Holloway tipped in a shot with a minute to go to make it a one-goal game, but Penn State held on in the final minute.

Big time penalty kills

Wisconsin’s power play has struggled this season, and that was on display on Saturday.

The Badgers went 0-3 on the man-advantage on the night, including one at an opportune time.

They had a power play with five minutes to go down by two, with a goal making it a tight battle to the finish.

However, Peyton Jones and Penn State’s defense stood tall, just like it did all night long.

Setting up first-place showdown

If Penn State avoided the upset on Friday, it would have been in first place by itself at the end of the weekend.

But now with a split, the Nittany Lions are in a tie for first with the team that heads to State College next weekend.

With Minnesota’s series win at Notre Dame, it moved into a tie for first, setting up the big meeting next week.

The Gophers have two games in hand over Penn State, which makes Friday’s loss hurt even more, adding more importance to next weekend.