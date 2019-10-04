For the fifth straight year, Penn State will kick off its season against a Canadian opponent.

The Nittany Lions will welcome the University of Ottawa to Pegula Ice Arena on Sunday at 1 p.m. for their annual international game.

The exhibition contest will help prepare the blue and white for its upcoming 34-game regular season slate.

“You’re obviously going to treat it as any other game,” defenseman Cole Hults said. “You come here with the same attitude as if you were playing Wisconsin.”

Penn State is coming off a 2018-19 campaign in which it finished 22-15-2 and did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions were tabbed as the favorites in the 2019-20 Big Ten Preseason Poll released earlier this week, and will look to get back into the flow of gameplay on Sunday.

"I think it’s important for the players just to knock the rust off,” coach Guy Gadowsky said on the value of the preseason contest. “It doesn't happen after three periods, but at least it’s a start."

Gadowsky believes scrimmages against other team help show characteristics of his squad that are not evident in practice. The game allows coaches to evaluate lineups and pairings, which become paramount in contests that count in the rankings and standings.

"We look at different combinations in a game situation. You really have to see them against a different opponent,” Gadowsky said. “We also as coaches look at the opportunity to see which units and lines make sense."

Penn State’s matchup against the Gee-Gees will be the second-ever between the two sides. Ottawa defeated the Nittany Lions 4-3 in overtime in October 2017.

Penn State is 3-1 all-time against teams hailing from our neighbor to the north, all of which were exhibitions. The Nittany Lions defeated Brock 3-2 last season before continuing into nonconference play.

All-time, Penn State is 3-1 in the regular season opener when it follows the international game. On the flip side, the Nittany Lions are 1-1-1 in openers that do not succeed an exhibition matchup.

Senior Nate Sucese understands firsthand the value of the scrimmage from a momentum standpoint. The three times Penn State has won the international game, it has gone on to win the regular season opener.

“It’s a tune-up game, but we only get one of these before they all count the same,” Sucese said. “Hopefully, we come out with a win. Obviously that win doesn’t mean anything, but it propels us in the right direction for a week [later] against Sacred Heart.”