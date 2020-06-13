Denis Smirnov is looking toward the future after his Penn State career came to an abrupt halt, leaving him wondering what is next.

Splitting his time between his girlfriend’s house in Connecticut and his apartment in State College, Smirnov is getting back into a workout routine and focusing on his hockey skills after taking some time off to rest.

“I was hanging out for about the first week and a half, and just relaxing from a long season, and kind of realizing our college career is done,” Smirnov said. “I never had a long period of not skating, for two months, since I was five or six years old.”

Smirnov had a breakout freshman season in 2016-17 with the Nittany Lions, registering 47 points — the most of any first-year player in program history. He was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in 2017, but has yet to sign a professional contract with the organization.

Since his breakout season, Smirnov has failed to match those numbers, totaling 68 points over his last three seasons in "Hockey Valley."

Looking back on his time at Penn State, few things stand out to Smirnov more than winning the 2017 Big Ten tournament championship during his freshman year and winning this past season’s Big Ten regular season championship.

“That was big for our class to come in and win our freshman year,” Smirnov said. “It was first for the program… and obviously winning the Big Ten regular season this year was pretty memorable.

“It’s definitely a good note to end my college career.”

For Smirnov, Penn State is much more than a place where he improved on the ice.

“In many aspects we got treated here as professionals and it definitely had responsibilities behind it… taking care of your stuff, always being on time, always turning in your schoolwork, going to classes,” Smirnov said.

The friendships he forged and nourished during his time with the program are also a highlight of his time at Penn State.

“Ricky DeRosa was my mentor my freshman year and helped with the transition to make it very easy,” Smirnov said. “He taught me the ropes and kind of took me under his wing… helping with class, helping with school to get around, he gave me rides here and there.”

And for DeRosa, being chosen as Smirnov’s mentor gave him a unique experience to be a part of the Moscow native’s story.

“I mean outside of hockey, you would think we don’t have too many similarities right off the bat if you’re reading my bio versus his,” DeRosa said. “He leaves Russia, he comes to the United States at a very young age, he doesn’t know anyone.

“He lives with a family, he goes to the United States Hockey League. Which isn’t super unusual, right? A lot of us have went to the United States Hockey League and moved away...”

DeRosa graduated in 2017 and spent one season playing for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, the ECHL team of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Seeing Smirnov develop and grow first hand, both on and off the ice, is something DeRosa describes as “pretty special.”

“At first you might think he’s a little more of a shy guy, but once he lets his guard down he definitely doesn’t stop talking,” DeRosa said. “He’s a really, really genuinely nice person.

“He’s sitting in these lectures where people don’t speak his native language and having that ability to just really navigate the situation while putting up incredible numbers his freshman year, it’s pretty unique,” DeRosa continued.

DeRosa fondly remembers his mentorship with Smirnov, and while he has many memories, one in particular stands out on a trip to East European Market in State College where Smirnov was “like a kid walking into a candy store.”

But it wasn’t just DeRosa who impacted Smirnov — Smirnov also had a large impact on his mentor.

“He helped me advance my game way to the next level,” DeRosa said. “If you’re on the ice with that guy for 30 minutes to an hour – the things that he does, I’ve never seen anyone with his skillset before be able to put together the things that he has.”

Smirnov also said he made a good bond with former teammate Trevor Hamilton, who at one point was his roommate.

Hamilton remembers Smirnov making him borscht a few times as well as the video game rivalry they had.

“On my whiteboard we had a record between us two – we played a lot of video games together,” Hamilton said. “We’d play FIFA, we’d play NHL, anything that was competition based. We made it a competition between ourselves and he’s going to tell you different, but I beat his butt in pretty much everything we played.”

Just like DeRosa, Hamilton credits Smirnov to his own improvement on the ice. Off the ice, Hamilton vividly remembers Smirnov’s unselfish nature.

“His generosity off the ice – he would always bring home dinner without me even asking, or buy us dinner,” Hamilton said. “It was just really nice to have... a humble and kind person that I was living with.”

Former teammate Nikita Pavlychev is someone who Denis also considers to be a lifelong friend, made while playing for the Wilkes-Barre Knights Bantam team in 2011.

“We came in as best friends and I think we left as best friends. With him we hung out a lot and obviously being two Russians on the team, you kind of have that connection already,” Smirnov said of Pavlychev.

While signed with the Avalanche, playing in their organization this season isn’t a given and playing back home in Russia isn’t out of the question for Smirnov.

“Obviously it’s a complicated time right now, but I’m not turning down many options, any option is a good option for me right now,” Smirnov said. “I’m kind of looking both sides of the ocean and see which one is best.”

Wherever he ends up playing, family is important to Smirnov and being close to them is high on his list.

“I feel comfortable [in the United States], I became comfortable with the language, with the culture… I feel both countries are my home,” Smirnov said. “Obviously I’ve been absent from my home, from my parents for the last nine years, so I want to be closer to them.”

While the future is up in the air, it’s clear no matter where Smirnov goes he’ll have an army of support behind him.

“If I did [have younger siblings], and it was a brother and they played hockey, I would imagine we would have a similar relationship to Denis and myself,” DeRosa said two hours after the interview about Smirnov. “It was fantastic to watch him play and play with him, but it’s much better to know him as a close friend.

“He knows if there’s ever a problem, I’ll have his back because I know he’ll have mine. I was his mentor, but he taught me a lot along the way.”