Heading into its second series of the 2019-20 campaign, No. 9 Penn State is focused on improving its mentality.

Coming off an opening-weekend sweep of Sacred Heart in which they fended off a late surge from the Pioneers, the Nittany Lions must refocus as they welcome Alaska Fairbanks to Happy Valley for another two-game set. The two sides will face off on Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m.

“Even though we had two wins, we certainly got a lot of information, specifically on Saturday night, that we still have a lot of work to do,” Guy Gadowsky said. “It’s not only systematic work, its mentality work.”

A veteran behind the bench, Gadowsky understands that a concrete mentality is not something that comes overnight. It takes many hours of practice and preparation to establish, and can be even harder to maintain.

“Sometimes the mentality is the hardest thing to become consistent,” Gadowsky said. “If Saturday night is any indication, it’s not easy to flip that switch, [and] we have a lot of work to do.”

While Penn State started the season with two victories, its mentality will have to be solidified, along with its play. Gadowsky believes mentality is paramount, and can be the difference between an average campaign and a great one.

“It’s vital to success,” Gadowsky said. “How well you do that can determine how your season goes.”

The Nittany Lions also shift their attention to the Nanooks, a team with which Gadowsky is very familiar. He coached in Fairbanks from 1999 to 2004, leading his squad from the cellar of the conference to the Central Collegiate Hockey Association playoffs.

The current Alaska team is 2-2-0, and comes into central Pennsylvania red hot after completing the sweep of Michigan Tech on Friday and Saturday. The Nanooks received one vote in the latest USCHO poll, and are tied for 21st in the nation with 2.50 goals against average.

The blue and white will look for more production out of its all-freshmen “kid line” against Alaska. Featuring forwards Tyler Gratton, Connor MacEachern and Connor McMenamin, the trio of newcomers has combined for a goal and an assist in two contests.

“Maybe our best line for Penn State hockey identity was the three newcomers,” Gadowsky said following their performance against Sacred Heart. “I thought they did a great job.”

The series against the Nanooks kicks off a crucial stretch for the Nittany Lions. Penn State will play in-state rival Robert Morris and Big Ten heavyweight Wisconsin at the end of October.

“I think there’s a lot we need to improve on,” defenseman Mason Snell said. “You’re obviously not going to be the best you can at the start of the season, but you want to be as close to it.”