Senior goaltender Peyton Jones has signed a two year, one-way deal with the Colorado Eagles, the AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche.

Jones is Penn State’s career leader for games played and games started by a goalie, having played 133 with 7866 minutes played, 3685 saves and a combined points and assists of eight.

He ended his Penn State career with a record of 76–44–11.

In his senior season, he ended with a career-high save percentage of .919, ranking fourth in the Big Ten, and with an average 2.60 goals against, which are second best single season stats in Penn State program history.

Jones is the sixth Nittany Lion to sign a professional contract in America so far this season, following Liam Folkes, Cole Hults, Brandon Biro, Evan Barratt and Nate Sucese.

"We are extremely happy for Peyton," coach Guy Gadowsky said in a statement. "Through an incredible level of commitment to improving every day as an athlete and a student, Peyton has done so much for the success of our hockey program and has set standards that we hope are lived up to for many years to come."