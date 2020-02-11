Penn State hockey broke out of its slump Saturday with an important win Saturday night, and it’s hoping to keep the momentum rolling for the remainder of the season.

Guy Gadowsky cited the benefits of playing high quality hockey over the weekend, something that has been noticeably missing through much of the past few weekends.

“As long as you’re getting chances and you’re playing high quality hockey, we’re happy,” Gadowsky said.

The team found a chemistry Saturday that was reminiscent of the early stages in the season. This was the kind of “Penn State hockey” Gadowsky has been preaching throughout his tenure in State College, and makes the team good enough to compete with anyone.

Penn State has had consistency problems this year. Sometimes the defense plays great, but the offense lacks. Other games, scoring is no problem, but keeping pucks out of the net squandered any kind of momentum.

Clayton Phillips is still day-to-day, but his eventual return should bring a lot of stability back to the Nittany Lions’ defense, a unit that still performed well on Saturday in his absence.

“We played a much better three zone defensive game and we’re able to score at the same time,” Gadowsky said.

He looks at this weekend with positive feedback in contrast to the past few weekends as the team picked up its first regulation win since Jan. 11 against Robert Morris.

A large part of Saturday’s success was due to the Limoges - Barratt - Folkes line, which has had somewhat of a down year this season. Pretty impressive considering the three of them have 81 combined points.

“We just want to win games,” Evan Barratt said. “We don’t care who’s scoring and who’s putting up points. We just want to win and be there in April.”

Barratt has emerged as one of the most skilled players on the team and holds a large leadership role for some of the newer guys on the team.

“For our younger players to have examples of guys playing Penn State hockey the right way is extremely valuable,” Gadowsky said.

A Blackhawks draft pick, Barratt is no stranger to scoring highlight reel goals. On Saturday, he made SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays with a remarkable goal that he batted out of the air. Gadowsky can’t even try to explain how he does it.

“I think he’s been on SportsCenter, I don’t know how many times, four time including that play?” Gadowksy said. “The stuff that he manages to do at game speed is really ridiculous. The reason I can’t tell you how it comes about [is] because my mind could never do anything like that.”

There isn’t really much you can do as a player to prepare yourself for a moment like that. Sure, testing moves out in practice can help, but to have both the guts and skill to pull it off in a game is something else.

“[I’ve just] been working on deflections and hockey plays,” Barratt said. “Any time a situation like that comes, I just feel confident in my abilities.”

Gadowsky noted that skill plays in practice compared to in-game action are “two completely different things.” It’s the aggressive grit and play style that results in the puck on the forward’s stick constantly.

The team is also looking to avoid any more overtime games this year. After going the first 23 games of the year without an extra frame, Penn State has played in two shootouts and an overtime in its last seven games.

While Connor McMenamin buried the overtime winner, the team has dropped both shootouts costing them valuable standings points. Gadowsky says there isn’t a whole lot of good in practicing the shootout too much, as they are more-or-less a toss up.