In Saturday night’s defeat at the hands of No. 11 Ohio State, No. 6 Penn State also lost in two important statistical categories — faceoffs and odd-man rushes.

“They were as stifling a team as we’ve played, for sure,” Guy Gadowksy said. “They dominated us in faceoffs.”

The Buckeyes won 42 faceoffs to the Nittany Lions’ 32, winning at least a dozen in each period. The difference was never larger than in the first period, during which Ohio State beat Penn State 14-6 in the faceoff circle.

“I think it’s an important stat,” Gadowsky said. “[We’d] rather certainly start the shift off having the puck than chasing it, and it seems we were chasing it a lot.”

The Nittany Lions were also the victims of several odd-man rushes from the Buckeyes. Ohio State thrives with the advantage during offensive attacks, and it showed in Saturday’s performance.

The Buckeyes were able to move the puck with accuracy, keeping the Nittany Lions’ defense on their heels. The end result was four goals, which is tied for the most goals Penn State has allowed to a Big Ten opponent this season.

“I don’t think it was one specific thing,” Gadowsky said. “This is one of the times where I think the coaches are actually really looking forward to watching the tape to really learn why we got dominated in odd-man rushes and why we just couldn't get our game going.”

As a result, Penn State put its defense and goaltender Peyton Jones in some tough spots in the matchup. While Jones made some stellar saves, the senior did not produce the dominating numbers that have become the norm.

“I think we were giving up the blue line worse than we have all year,” Gadowsky said. “I don’t think we were, as a team, defensively as good as we’d been earlier this year.”

Captain Brandon Biro felt Penn State was out-played in several facets of the game. While he believes the defense didn’t play its best, the Nittany Lions struggled from end to end.

“I just think we got out-worked all over the ice tonight,” Biro said. “They wanted it more, they were beating us to pucks, they were skating faster than us.”

Despite the poor result, Biro believes Penn State’s performance, which dropped the Nittany Lions’ overall record to 10-3, was an anomaly.

“I think tonight was just an off-night, we just weren’t clicking,” Biro said. “We’re definitely still confident.”