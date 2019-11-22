Despite playing for 60 minutes, it took only one minute and 17 seconds in the second period for Penn State to bury Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions tallied two goals in just over a minute of play to jump out to a 3-1 lead and never looked back. The blue and white added two goals in the third period, winning 5-4 on Friday night at Pegula Ice Arena.

The offensive spark in the second period was lit by captain Brandon Biro, who slipped a puck through the five-hole to beat Ohio State goaltender Tommy Nappier during a power play. With both sides then at full strength, defenseman James Gobetz found a wide open Alex Limoges at the post, and the junior finished the job with ease.

The pair of goals gave Penn State all of the momentum, deflating the Ohio State bench. The Buckeyes called a timeout immediately following Limoges’ goal.

The game did not begin that way, however. Ohio State recorded the first six shots of the contest, putting pressure on Penn State goaltender Peyton Jones.

Each side scored a power play goal in the first period. Penn State got on the board first, as right wing Sam Sternschein redirected a wrist shot from defenseman Cole Hults to give the Nittany Lions the lead.

Ohio State responded about three minutes later on a power play opportunity of its own. The Buckeyes benefited from some exquisite pasing, as defenseman Gordi Meyer found right wing Carson Meyer at the post, and Meyer found the back of the net.

Ohio State center Gustaf Westlund scored early in the third period to cut the deficit to one goal. Penn State responded immediately, however, as right wing Liam Folkes scored just 44 seconds later.

After pulling Nappier in favor of a sixth skater, centers Matthew Jennings and Tanner Laczynski scored two late goals for Ohio State. The goals succeeded a Penn State empty-net goal from Sternschein, making the score 5-4 with just under one minute to play.

The Penn State defense generated one final stand, holding off the surging Buckeyes to ultimately win the contest. Ohio State had three unsuccessful shots in the final 53 seconds of play.

Sternschein stays hot

Sternschein found himself in the right place at the right time on Friday night.

The junior benefitted from some excellent positioning as Penn State was on the power play attack. As Hults fired a laser from the center of the zone, Sternschein was just outside the crease ready for the tip-in.

The redirect went right past goaltender Nappier giving Sternschein his first goal of the game. The veteran would add an empty-net goal late in the third period, giving him nine goals in 10 games played this season.

Productive power play

When given a man advantage, both Penn State and Ohio State became offensive monsters. Both sides moved the puck aggressively, creating several scoring chances.

After both sides went 1-for-1 on the power play in the first period, Penn State converted its only man advantage opportunity in the second, and Ohio State scored during its only opportunity in the third.

In total, four of the game’s nine total goals were scored on the power play. Both teams went 2-for-4 on the man-advantage.

Great goaltenders going at it

Two of the top goalies in the Big Ten, veterans Nappier and Jones faced off once again. Jones ultimately earned the win while recording the lesser save percentage.

The senior benefitted from some excellent defense that limited the Buckeyes’ shots. Jones finished the game with .875 save percentage.

On the other end of the ice, Nappier was not granted with the samne defensive support. The Nittany Lions cut through the Ohio State back line time and time again, giving Nappier a .900 save percentage.