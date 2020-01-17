Guy Gadowsky could feel it in the opening minutes of Friday night’s game. His team just didn’t have nearly the amount of effort it needed against a fast and hungry Michigan team.

A few hours later, the scoreboard read Michigan 6, Penn State 0.

Sometimes in sports, it’s as simple as a lack of effort. Everyone inside Pegula Ice Arena –– especially Gadowsky –– could see that one team was trying a lot harder: the one wearing maize and blue.

“We got beat in every way,” Gadowsky said postgame. “One team was prepared to compete at a much higher level than the other.

That sums it perfectly.

Penn State never had a chance to win against Michigan. It took a handful of stellar saves by Peyton Jones for the Nittany Lions to be down by just a pair of goals heading into the third period.

But after Michigan scored twice in 59 seconds, the floodgates finally broke open and the score became an accurate representation of how the two teams were playing.

“It was only a matter of time,” defenseman Kris Myllari said.

Myllari’s exactly right, and he had his fellow defensemen had a front row seat for the bevy of quality chances the Wolverines failed to capitalize on in the first two periods.

But after those two quick goals, things quickly came crashing down for the Nittany Lions.

Frustration was building, fans were making their way toward the exits and the boos were raining down. The Nittany Lions have had bad losses this season, but none truly felt as bad as this one.

“This is embarrassing for me, personally,” Gadowsky said.

It’s easy to see why Gadowsky feels that way, too.

“This isn’t what Penn Staters are used to,” Gadowsky added. “We’ve lost before, many times, in this building, but not because we got outcompeted and outworked.”

While he isn’t the one out there competing, a lack of effort can be attributed to a lack of motivation from the coaching staff. But that really only shows up in the first period. I’m sure Gadowsky had some choice words to say in the locker room during both intermissions, but each time the Nittany Lions came back out onto the ice, they failed to flip any sort of switch.

People are often too quick to overreact to bad losses in this new era where everyone has to have a take and it has to be hot.

But tonight, it’s understandable for the alarms to sound. This isn’t the way Gadowsky wants his teams to play, on any night. The Nittany Lions have high aspirations for this season, but they’ll get blown out every single time if they put forth that kind of effort again.

“[Tonight] is alarming to us,” Gadowsky. “It’s something that we’re not at all comfortable with and it’s very disappointing.”

It was an unusual night at Pegula Ice Arena. Expectations have changed in Hockey Valley and performances like that are no longer acceptable –– not with the fans, the players or Gadowsky.

This wasn’t about a lack of scoring chances or a few defensive lapses. This was about effort.

Penn State got beat in every sense of the word and deserved every second of it.