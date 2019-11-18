Following a series sweep of Minnesota last week, Penn State moved up to No. 6 in the USCHO Division I Men's Poll, the latest of which was released on Monday.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Golden Gophers 8-2 on Friday night and 6-3 on Saturday night, improving their overall record to 9-2 with a 5-1 conference mark. Penn State was ranked No. 8 in last week’s poll.

The Nittany Lions are the second-highest among all Big Ten teams ranked in the poll. Notre Dame was ranked third in Monday's poll, as the Fighting Irish are 8-1-1 on the season.

Minnesota State remains as the No. 1 team in the nation, receiving 36 first-place votes. No. 2 Cornell and No. 5 North Dakota also received first-place votes.