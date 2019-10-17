For some Alaska Fairbanks fans, no distance is too far to see their Nanooks take the ice — not even the 3,100 miles Barrie and Tolovana Greenfield trekked to see their team take on Penn State.

“We love Nanook hockey,” Tolovana said.

The duo loves Alaska so much they traversed four time zones along with about 10 other fans to see their beloved Nanooks play.

“Nanook hockey is how I got into hockey, [and] started playing when I was younger,” Tolovana said. “My view of the sport is Nanook hockey.”

The community of Fairbanks, a tightly-knit small city in central Alaska, has hockey woven into everyday life, with their local college team serving as the fabric that holds it all together.

“It inspires a lot of young people in our town just playing youth hockey,” Barrie said. “They get a lot of guys that are just right there in our hometown playing inspired to play Division I hockey.”

One of those inspiring the locals is Alaska right wing Max Newton.

A Vancouver, British Columbia, native, Max did not grow up with Nanooks hockey in his backyard like most people associated with the program, but he and his family have come to learn about Alaska fandom.

“It’s fun going to games up there,” Max’s father Sam said about Fairbanks. “They’ve got cool fans, and it’s a cool place to be.”

Sam and his friend Jay Aikenhead turned their trek to Pegula Ice Arena into a multi-stop sports pilgrimage.

The pair attended the Nanooks’ series at Michigan Tech last weekend, followed by a Green Bay Packers game at Lambeau Field on Monday, a Pittsburgh Penguins game on Wednesday, Penn State’s series with Alaska on Thursday and Friday, and will cap it off with the White Out game on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium.

Despite the long list of stadiums the pair had already been to, both were thoroughly impressed with Pegula Ice Arena.

“The stands are incredible,” Aikenhead said. “First-class facility for sure.”

Both Sam and Aikenhead had high praise for the Roar Zone, as the student section sang “O Canada,” prior to the game and met the Alaska fans.

“The fact that you guys have the student section is nice to support the boys,” Aikenhead said. “To push the culture of the game forward is great.”

While the Nanook fans enjoyed their time in Happy Valley, they all seemed to have one particular series on their minds and circled on their calendars.

Alaska Fairbanks will travel to Alaska Anchorage next weekend for the two-game “Governor’s Cup” series, and it’s safe to say the rivalry runs deep in The Last Frontier.

“It means everything to beat those guys,” Tolovana said. “We hate them so much."