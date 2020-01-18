Penn State has been getting a taste of its own medicine lately.

For a team that usually puts up at least 40 shots per game — and sometimes many more — the Nittany Lions have found themselves in a slight role reversal. They allowed 47 shots in their 4-4 tie against Michigan on Saturday night, marking the third consecutive game in which they have allowed 40 shots to the opposition.

“We’re not really happy about it,” Guy Gadowksy said. “For our goals, what we had coming in here, that’s not getting it done.”

The current trend began on Jan. 11 when Penn State gave up 44 shots in a win over Robert Morris. This weekend, the Nittany Lions allowed 47 shots on net in both contests.

“We gave up the puck and they [were] playing in our defensive zone a lot,” Gadowsky said.

Gadowksy believes the recent issue has been caused by one facet of the game — possession. Penn State has struggled to possess the puck consistently the last two weeks, and it’s shown itself in the shots allowed category.

“It’s not because our defensive zone was lacking,” Gadowsky said. “The way we feel, it’s 100 percent a matter of quality game in three zones. It’s not our defensive zone.”

The three-game sample size is part of a much larger picture for Penn State, as it began the season 11-5 and did not allow 40 or more shots in any of its first 16 contests. Since then, the Nittany Lions have allowed that benchmark five times in the last eight games, three of which came against Michigan.

While not disagreeing with Gadowsky, defenseman Kris Myllari believes Penn State has some things to clean up in its own zone.

“Our defensive corps has got to do a better job with our gaps,” Myllari said after Friday’s loss. “I think that’s linked to guys like myself sagging in the zone.”

Myllari also mentioned possession as a big factor in limiting the opposition's shots. Turnovers committed by the Nittany Lions gave Michigan several odd-man rushes, further complicating the problem.

“I think the other thing is just managing the puck through all zones,” Myllari said. “That’s something that we did an excellent job of early in the year [and] we’re slipping a little bit and I think that’s something we need to address.”