With NHL preseason action underway, a handful of former Penn State players are vying for a roster spot with one of the league’s 31 franchises.

Casey Bailey – Forward – Washington Capitals

Penn State forward (2012-2015)

Bailey has yet to see the ice this preseason, as he was scratched from each of Washington’s first two exhibition contests. Nearly three seasons removed from his last NHL appearance, the forward is trying to make a Capitals squad that is expected to be one of the top teams in the Metropolitan Division.

Bailey signed a professional tryout (PTO) contract in July with the Hershey Bears, Washington’s AHL affiliate. If he earns a roster spot with the Capitals or Hershey, the journeyman will join his seventh professional team since leaving Happy Valley in 2015.

After appearing in seven games for the Ottawa Senators in 2017-2018, Bailey spent one season with the AHL’s Bridgeport Sound Tigers before joining Slovakian club Bratislava Slovan of the KHL in 2018-2019.

Chase Berger – Center – Pittsburgh Penguins

Penn State forward (2015-2019)

A possible homecoming did not come to fruition for Berger on Monday night, as Pittsburgh chose not to play him in their preseason opener against Buffalo at Pegula Ice Arena. A late addition to the Penguins’ training camp roster, Berger is fighting for an NHL spot in his first full season of professional hockey.

Following Penn State’s 2018-2019 season, Berger signed a one-year contract with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Pittsburgh’s AHL affiliate. The center played in six contests for the “Baby Penguins" at the tail end of last year, scoring one goal.

Ludvig Larsson – Center – New Jersey Devils

Penn State forward (2018-2019)

Through three preseason games, Larsson has yet to suit up for New Jersey. After making a splash in the Devils’ rookie mini-camp at the beginning of the month, Larsson was added to the training camp roster.

He is currently signed to a one-year contract with the Binghamton Devils, New Jersey’s AHL affiliate. After finishing up his collegiate career as a member of the Nittany Lions, Larsson made seven appearances for Binghamton last spring, scoring one goal.

Eamon McAdam – Goalkeeper – New Jersey Devils

Penn State goalkeeper (2013-2016)

Fellow Devil Eamon McAdam was on the training camp roster until Tuesday when he was assigned to the Binghamton Devils, New Jersey’s AHL affiliate. McAdam will join Binghamton’s training camp when it begins.

A minor league journeyman, McAdam was looking to make his first NHL squad since joining the professional ranks.

The goalie played last season with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL and the Newfoundland Growlers of the ECHL, both of which are affiliates of the Toronto Maple Leafs. McAdam posted a 2.99 GAA and a .897 save percentage during his time with the Marlies.

Andrew Sturtz – Forward – Ottawa Senators

Penn State forward (2015-2018)

Sturtz is still waiting to make his preseason debut after he was scratched from Ottawa’s first two matchups.

The foward is looking to play his first full season of professional hockey in the Senators organization. Since leaving Penn State following the 2017-2018 campaign, the once potent goal-scorer has appeared in only 21 games for the Belleville Senators, Ottawa’s AHL affiliate.

Sturtz is currently in the final year of a two-year entry-level NHL contract he signed in March 2018, and will look to make an Ottawa team that is expected to struggle in 2019-2020.