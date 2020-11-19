Two hundred seventy-one days removed from its last game, Penn State will finally take the ice again this week.

No. 9 Penn State travels to No. 18 Minnesota’s home ice for a two-game series with the Golden Gophers on Thursday and Friday at 8:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively.

Minnesota opens its 100th season in program history as the coaches’ pick to win the Big Ten.

Junior forward and alternate captain Aarne Talvitie expects some difficult matchups this week against the Golden Gophers, yet has faith in his young team’s abilities.

“It’s gonna be tough against Minnesota,” Talvitie said. “They’re pretty much the same team as last year, so we’re expecting them to be a tough opponent, but nothing that we can’t handle. We’re definitely confident, of course, and we know how we can play and play with our strengths.”

Penn State dominated Minnesota during the 2019-20 campaign, beating the Golden Gophers four times.

But as Penn State loses six of its top seven scorers from last year, Minnesota returns its top six goal scorers from the 2019-20 team that went 16-14-7.

Although the Golden Gophers finished the season tied for third place in the Big Ten with Michigan, Minnesota returns both of its main goalies from last year in sophomore Jared Moe and senior Jack LaFontaine.

Meanwhile, Penn State’s goalie from last season, Peyton Jones, has moved on to the American Hockey League.

In his absence, junior goalie Oskar Autio will likely be asked to take over the bulk of the playing time despite having just five starts to his name.

Senior defenseman Clayton Phillips noted the Nittany Lions’ 4-0 record against the Golden Gophers last season, but he has his eyes set on this year instead.

“We had some good success against them last year, but last year is last year and doesn’t really mean anything now,” Phillips said. “We got some new faces in here this year. I think we’re really confident with what we have, and we’re really just excited to get the ball rolling here.”

Phillips, an Edina, Minnesota, native who played his freshman and sophomore seasons with the Golden Gophers, is looking forward to his second return to the Land of 10,000 Lakes as a Nittany Lion.

“It’s exciting,” Phillips said. “It’ll be fun to compete and see them again, but more than anything, I’m really just excited to get started and get playing with this group here.”

The group Philips referenced was the defenseman corps that lost three key players from last year’s unit in Cole Hults, Kris Myllari and James Gobetz.

Philips has been impressed by the early returns from freshmen defensemen Christian Berger and Jimmy Dowd Jr., both of whom may see significant roles in the search to fill the aforementioned departed trio’s skates.

“They’ve been great,” Philips said. “I think so far, a lot of freshmen have been looking great in practice, so, really, really happy and confident with what we got going on here.”

Not only will Penn State enter new territory from the goal-scoring department with offensive mainstays like Nate Sucese and Evan Barratt having moved on from the program, but the Nittany Lions’ journey to Minneapolis will be the team’s first road trip since Feb. 15 to Wisconsin.

Guy Gadowsky envisions the trip to the Twin Cities will serve as an important bonding trip for a team that has struggled to mesh into a cohesive unit when following health protocols like social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is going to be welcome for us mostly because we haven’t spent any time together,” Gadowsky said. “This will be one way that we will be able to bond, so that’s the part I’m looking forward to.”

Unlike prior seasons where television coverage could be hard to come by, both the Minnesota series and subsequent Wisconsin series (Nov. 23 and 24) will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. Gadowsky said the added exposure on BTN is a “positive” for the program.

In a year of turmoil and uncertainty, Gadowksy is just happy to have his team playing, regardless of the opponent.

“We’re grateful for this opportunity, and that’s how it is right now,” Gadowsky said. “I don’t think we’re worried about the opponent but very grateful that we get to play.”

