As the horn sounded in Pittsburgh, it looked like Nate Sucese had just tied the Penn State all-time point record. But as the dust settles, a change has been made, and the record is his.

Sucese is now Penn State's all-time leading scorer, recording his 129th point with a now three-assist night against Robert Morris. A scoring change awarded him a third assist, according to Penn State's official twitter.

He breaks the record previously held by David Goodwin.