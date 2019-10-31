While Penn State is already into its schedule, its season really gets started this weekend.

The Nittany Lions host Wisconsin this week, their first Big Ten series of the season.

With the conference slate beginning, our staff gives their predictions for the Big Ten this season.

Dylan Jacobs:

Big Ten predictions:

Penn State Wisconsin Notre Dame Michigan Ohio State Minnesota Michigan State

Champion: Penn State

It hasn’t been the best start for the Nittany Lions, but they have showcased an emphasis on the defensive side, and for the most part, they’ve seen improvement on that side.

The offense will come back eventually, and I feel that with the talent they have, they will put it all together.

I feel Wisconsin will be right there with Penn State, but there’s not enough experience there to win it all. Plus I believe Notre Dame, Michigan and Ohio State lost too much talent to really compete.

Player of the Year: Cole Caulfield, Wisconsin

He was a top-15 NHL draft pick for a reason.

Caulfield has incredible skill and an incredible shot, and has already made an impact for the Badgers.

He will help get Wisconsin back to the NCAA Tournament, making him a leading candidate for player of the year.

Penn State will end its season in…: The second round of the NCAA Tournament

After a year away from it, I feel the Penn State will get back to the NCAA Tournament.

I see the Nittany Lions being a 2 seed when it’s all set and done.

That should get them a win in the first round, but in the second round they could face a powerhouse — maybe their arch nemesis Denver — ending their season.

Matt Knaub:

Big Ten predictions:

Notre Dame Wisconsin Penn State Ohio State Michigan Minnesota Michigan State

Champion: Penn State

Given the strength of Notre Dame and Wisconsin, combined with pesky Ohio State and Michigan squads, the Nittany Lions will have a difficult time winning the Big Ten regular season title. Like the last two seasons, Fighting Irish goaltender Cale Morris and Buckeyes goalie Tommy Nappier will bring Penn State’s scoring to a halt, and the Nittany Lions’ inability to sweep conference series on a consistent basis will drop them to the middle of the pack.

Penn State should head into the Big Ten Tournament as a No. 3 seed, win the opening round at Pegula Ice Arena and pull a few upsets on its way to its second-ever conference title. The Nittany Lions have found success in the tournament, especially as an underdog, and have the veteran leadership to raise the trophy.

Player of the Year: Cale Morris, Notre Dame

The 2017-18 Big Ten Player of the Year will add some more hardware to his trophy case this season. Morris could not rekindle his superb 2017-18 performance last season, but still led the Fighting Irish to a conference tournament title and ranked second in the Big Ten in goals against average and save percentage.

Come conference play, Morris will look to build of last season’s championship game performance in which he stopped 46 shots. While Morris may not rank first in the nation in save percentage like he was two seasons ago, look for the senior to battle with Nappier for the best goaltender and overall player in the Big Ten.

Penn State will end its season in…: the second round of the NCAA Tournament

After missing the NCAA Tournament last season, the Nittany Lions should return to Allentown for the first time since 2018. With an immense amount of offensive talent returning, a consistent netminder in Peyton Jones and a statistically-improved defense, Penn State should earn a tournament berth as a No. 2 or 3 seed.

The Nittany Lions should feed off of a pro-Penn State crowd and win the opening-round contest against the other middle-seeded team in the region. However, the Nittany Lions will then likely meet a perennial powerhouse that will give their high-flying offense fits, effectively ending Penn State’s season one win prior to the Frozen Four.

Max Jordan:

Big Ten predictions:

Penn State Notre Dame Ohio State Wisconsin Michigan Minnesota Michigan State

Champion: Penn State

Offense isn’t enough to win the Big Ten, which is why Penn State’s new defensive-minded style of play will be enough to put them at the top. The top defensive pairing of Paul DeNaples and Cole Hults will be tough for the opposition to break.

Also expect the final year of the Limoges-Barratt-Folkes line to be the best yet, spreading out the defense and making goalie’s lives miserable.

Player of the Year: Peyton Jones, Penn State

Goaltending has always been somewhat of an issue with the Nittany Lions, but with a strengthening defense in front of him, Peyton Jones should have his best year yet.

While the senior isn’t exactly known for his regular season stats, postseason Jones proves he has what it takes to give his team a chance to win every single night.

Jones will lay it all on the line and will emerge as a star in the league, possibly earning him some NHL looks.

Penn State will end its season in…: the Semifinals

Penn State should have no problem making the tournament as a relatively high seed this year, and it should win its first game in the postseason.

I foresee a tough second round victory, but a long-established NCAA powerhouse like Denver or Minnesota Duluth would not be an easy game for the Nittany Lions.

Alternatively, a heartbreaking loss to a Big Ten foe like Ohio State or Notre Dame is possible with a strong conference this season.