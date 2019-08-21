Penn State Men's Hockey Media Day
Head coach Guy Gadowsky speaks to the media at Penn State Men's Hockey Media Day at Pegula Ice Arena on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017.

 Camille Stefani

Penn State's added forward depth on Wednesday night when 17 year-old Ben Schoen announced via Twitter, his commitment to the Nittany Lions.

Schoen, a Maumee, Ohio native, recorded 28 points on six goals and 22 assists in 58 games a season ago with the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms.

The right-handed shooting forward was previously committed to Miami (OH) before announcing his intent to join the Nittany Lions.

