Penn State's added forward depth on Wednesday night when 17 year-old Ben Schoen announced via Twitter, his commitment to the Nittany Lions.

I am proud to announce my commitment to play division 1 college hockey at Penn State University. I want to thank God, my family, and friends who have helped me along the way. #weare #NitanyLions pic.twitter.com/s6cjCqkf2k — Ben (@Benschoen19) August 21, 2019

Schoen, a Maumee, Ohio native, recorded 28 points on six goals and 22 assists in 58 games a season ago with the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms.

The right-handed shooting forward was previously committed to Miami (OH) before announcing his intent to join the Nittany Lions.