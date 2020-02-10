Penn State now stands alone atop the Big Ten.

After a two-game series at Ohio State in which they garnered four points, the Nittany Lions now have a two-point lead in the standings. Penn State tied the Buckeyes 2-2 on Friday night but fell in the shootout, before winning 6-3 on Saturday evening.

There is now a three-way tie for second place in the conference, as Michigan State, who has the tiebreaker, Ohio State and Minnesota all have 31 points. The Spartans and Golden Gophers split their series this past weekend in Minneapolis.

Fifth-place Notre Dame and sixth-place Michigan remain within striking distance, as they have 28 and 27 points respectively. The Fighting Irish had a bye this past weekend, while the Wolverines swept last-place Wisconsin at Yost Ice Arena.

With just three weeks remaining in the regular season, the Big Ten regular season title race is extremely tight. However, the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes have upcoming byes, and each have just four games left.

Michigan State, Minnesota, Notre Dame and Michigan all gave six contests remaining as the teams jockey for positioning for the conference tournament. While the top seed receives a first-round bye, seeds two through four will receive home ice in the quarterfinals.

If the season ended today, Penn State would have a first-round bye and automatically play in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals . The Nittany Lions also have a five-point cushion in respect to clinching home ice in the quarterfinals if they don’t receive the top seed.

On the national level, Penn State currently sits at No. 8 in the PairWise Rankings, which determines which squads receive at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions are the highest-ranked Big Ten team in the Pairwise.

The only other Big Ten squad in the top 16 is Ohio State. The Buckeyes are ranked 15th in the PairWise, which is squarely on the bubble.

The rest of the conference contenders are bunched up on the outside looking in at the bubble. The No. 20 Spartans, No. 22 Golden Gophers, No. 23 Fighting Irish and No. 25 Wolverines all have work to do if they want to make the NCAA Tournament.

According to collegehockeyranked.com, Penn State needs three or four total wins in its final four regular season games and the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals in order to finish 11th or higher in the PairWise, a position in which it would most likely qualify for the NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions will travel to Wisconsin this upcoming weekend before returning home to face Minnesota in the regular season finale.