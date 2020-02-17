Following a series split against Wisconsin last week, Penn State fell two spots to No. 11 in the USCHO Division I Men's Poll, the latest of which was released on Monday.

The Nittany Lions fell to the Badgers 4-3 on Friday night before winning 3-2 on Saturday night, dropping their overall record to 19-10-3. Penn State remains the highest among all Big Ten teams ranked in the poll.

North Dakota remains as the No. 1 team in the nation, receiving 49 first-place votes. No. 3 Minnesota State also received one first-place vote.