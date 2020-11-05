Penn State men’s hockey released its schedule for “Phase I” of the 2020-21 season via Twitter on Thursday.

As indicated in Penn State men’s hockey’s report, “Phase I” of the 2020-21 season includes eight games prior to the start of the new year.

The schedule opens Nov. 19 when the Nittany Lions travel to the Twin Cities to take on Minnesota for a two game set.

On Nov. 23 and 24, Penn State plays a pair of mid-week games in Madison against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Penn State will open its home slate with back-to-back games against Michigan on Dec. 2 and 3.

A little over a week later, the Arizona State Sun Devils come to Happy Valley for games on Dec. 11 and 13.

The Big Ten announced teams will play 24 conference games this season and each conference school will play four games against Arizona State, with the season concluding March 18-20, 2021.

