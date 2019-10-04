Paul DeNaples accepted Guy Gadowsky’s offer to Penn State on the spot, and he’s been living the dream ever since.

The sophomore made a big impact with the squad last season, leading the Big Ten with a plus/minus rating of plus-31 and earning a nomination as a finalist for the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award during his freshman year.

His head-up playing style has given the Nittany Lions’ defensive structure an anchor in the middle of a dodgy defensive core, allowing for greater offensive opportunities.

“I think one of his best aspects is his mind,” defenseman Kris Myllari said. “He sees the game beautifully and he makes great decisions.”

This summer, DeNaples spent time in the Pacific Northwest participating in development camp with the Vancouver Canucks.

“It was a good learning experience,” DeNaples said. “I learned a lot of things up there. Other than that, I was in and out of school and back home training.”

Both Gadowsky and his teammates feel DeNaples has improved both technically and mentally in the offseason, and one thing he has learned how to do particularly well is trusting himself.

“Nothing’s really going to really change too much,” linemate Cole Hults said. “He just seems more confident this year with the puck. He makes my job really easy as you guys can tell.”

Hults and DeNaples are a duo to watch out for this season. Both players played in all 39 games last year and complement each other well.

Hults plays a much more offensive style of defense, tallying six goals and 22 assists last season. His confidence in the offensive zone makes him a threat to any defense, but he still holds his ground at his own end of the ice.

They will stand out in the Big Ten and may end up being one of the most dangerous defensive pairings in the NCAA.

DeNaples is comfortably fitting into his role on the team and upping his game will allow the team to work better as a collective, especially if he begins gaining presence on offense.

“I think his offensive instincts have gotten a lot better,” forward Liam Folkes said. “Not that they were bad before, but I think he was so good defensively last year for us as a freshman. I think he’ll take that next step being a more offensive guy.”

Growing up just two-and-a-half hours from campus in Moscow, Pennsylvania, the standout player—nicknamed the “Moscow Mule”—was on the Nittany Lions’ radar, and he was impressive enough to get an offer after one visit.

“I came up that summer for a visit here - it was like an unofficial-official visit. At the end of the visit they offered me and I just committed on the spot; I didn’t really have time to think about it,” DeNaples said.

He had long aspired to play hockey for a Big Ten school, but once Penn State’s program came to fruition, the opportunity was too good to be true.

“I watched Big Ten my whole life,” DeNaples said, “and once Penn State got on the market there and had a program, it was an option for me and something I tried to work for and I ended up achieving it.”

While the defender personally had a stellar year in his debut season, he knows his team has to be better this season by fixing the little issues in their game.

“Our goals against average last year was not good - one of the worst in the nation,” DeNaples said. “That’s our goal right now, getting better at that and improving defensively and working on gaps. I think that’s our biggest thing and we’re going to have a good year.”