After a stunning loss to Alaska Fairbanks Friday night, Penn State will look to get back in the win column this weekend.

The Nittany Lions (3-1-0) got a serious wake-up call early in the season, getting shutout at home to the underdog Nanooks. This was the second time in Penn State history the team failed to score in a game at Pegula.

With a disappointing result still relatively fresh in their minds, the team will take the game as an unfortunate lesson and try to strengthen themselves despite it.

“I think we got our best lesson on Friday, that every single game matters and every single team in college hockey is good enough to beat anyone,” defenseman Kris Myllari said. “I think we learned that firsthand and I think that’s a great lesson going forward that you have to prepare each day for the present day and not even look towards the weekend.”

This week’s practice will be all about fine tuning and embracing what the both Guy Gadowsky and the players call “Penn State hockey.”

“I think we had a great day of practice today,” Myllari said. “You’re going to have your bad days, and I think it’s just all about how you rebound. We came to work in the gym and on the ice and I think it’s a great first step for us.”

Friday's contest involved elements of the team’s game that they would like to improve on. One of the issues discussed this week was trying to be too “cute” when frustration hits. Staying away from a deficit will help the team’s mindset where it should be.

“I think just trying to simplify our game a little bit,” Biro said. “Once we got down on Friday night, it was a little bit of us trying to do too much.”

Robert Morris has not been a very strong opponent for the past two seasons, finishing with a losing record in each of them.

Last year, Penn State defeated the Colonials 7-2 and 11-6 in back-to-back games. The year before, they won 5-2 and 7-4. That doesn’t mean Penn State is going to treat this game differently than any other game.

“I don’t think we’re looking past this weekend at all,” Biro said. “We haven't even started looking at Wisconsin or anything. It’s all about Robert Morris this week.”

Additionally, the hockey team announced Saturday that they will be wearing their “White Rush” jerseys against Notre Dame on Feb. 1, 2020. They jerseys are a tribute to the culture the football team has brought to both the University and its fans.

“I think they're awesome,” Myllari said. “I’m excited to wear them.”