Penn State picked up a huge win over Ohio State to jump the Buckeyes in the Big Ten standings.

The Nittany Lions (18-9-3, 10-7-3 Big Ten) defeated the Buckeyes (16-10-4, 9-8-3 Big Ten) 6-3 Saturday after a complete team effort in Columbus.

Penn State got set up on the power play early on in the first period. Brandon Biro fed the puck to the slot to give Denis Smirnov an open lane to bury the puck past Tommy Nappier for the 1-0 lead.

In the second period, Alex Limoges stuffed the puck between the pads of Nappier to extend the lead to two.

Penn State looked dominant through the first half of the game, not giving Ohio State any real estate in the offensive zone.

The Nittany Lions continued their heavy offensive pressure when Biro scored floating the puck into traffic in front of the net giving the team a 3-0 advantage. While the goal was originally credited to Nate Sucese, it was ruled later that the puck deflected off an Ohio State skate.

Seconds after Tanner Laczynski hit the post on a wide open, play was stopped. The ensuing puck drop led to a power play goal from Carson Meyer to cut the lead to two.

A late power play goal from Evan Barratt gave the three-goal lead back to the Nittany Lions heading into the third period.

Ohio State cut the score to 4-2 less than 90 seconds into the final frame when a Ronnie Hein shot shattered the stick of Connor MacEachern then bounced off Kris Myllari’s shoulder to find the back of the net.

Once Nappier left the net, the Buckeyes took over. Ryan O’Connell scored 6-on-5 with two minutes to play to make it a one-goal game and give Penn State a scare.

Biro was able to score his second goal of the game into an empty net to seal the victory for Penn State, followed by an insurance empty-netter from Cole Hults.

Huge impact in standings

Penn State hadn’t had a winning weekend since it defeated Minnesota on Nov. 16 in the third conference series of the year.

Not only did the team earn four conference points over the weekend, but they held the Buckeyes to just two, overtaking them in the Big Ten race.

The Nittany Lions could finish the day with sole possession of first place depending on the Michigan State-Minnesota result. Penn State currently has 33 points to the Gophers’ 31, but have played three more games.

Scoring from everyone

Penn State had four different goal scorers from three different lines and had one of its best team efforts this season.

The Nittany Lions never took their foot off the gas and stepped up their game after each Buckeye goal. They refused to let Ohio State creep back into the game.

This was exactly the type of win the team needed as they head into the final two series of Big Ten play.

Season winding down

Penn State has just two series left in its regular season, with each game holding seeding implications for both the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.

The Nittany Lions will be aiming for the No. 1 seed which guarantees them a first-round bye.

Penn State will head to last-place Wisconsin next weekend in two must-win games. They will then head home to face a Minnesota team that has emerged as another Big Ten frontrunner.