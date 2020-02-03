Following a winless series against Notre Dame last week, Penn State fell one spot to No. 9 in the USCHO Division I Men's Poll, the latest of which was released on Monday.

The Nittany Lions tied the Fighting Irish 3-3 on Friday night before losing 4-2 on Saturday night, dropping their overall record to 17-9-2. However, Penn State remains as the highest among all Big Ten teams ranked in the poll.

North Dakota is the new No. 1 team in the nation, receiving 49 first-place votes. No. 3 Minnesota State also received one first-place vote.