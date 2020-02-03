Men's Hockey vs. Notre Dame, Stevens (22)
Defenseman Alex Stevens (22) races Notre Dame’s Michael Graham for possession of the puck during the men’s hockey game against Notre Dame in Pegula Ice Arena on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Penn State tied Notre Dame 3-3 with the Fighting Irish taking the extra Big Ten point in the seventh round of a shootout.

 Lily LaRegina

Following a winless series against Notre Dame last week, Penn State fell one spot to No. 9 in the USCHO Division I Men's Poll, the latest of which was released on Monday.

The Nittany Lions tied the Fighting Irish 3-3 on Friday night before losing 4-2 on Saturday night, dropping their overall record to 17-9-2. However, Penn State remains as the highest among all Big Ten teams ranked in the poll.

North Dakota is the new No. 1 team in the nation, receiving 49 first-place votes. No. 3 Minnesota State also received one first-place vote.

