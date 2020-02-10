Men's Hockey vs. Notre Dame, Barratt (17)
Forward Evan Barratt (17) tries keep possession of the puck during the men’s hockey game against Notre Dame in Pegula Ice Arena on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Penn State tied Notre Dame 3-3 with the Fighting Irish taking the extra Big Ten point in the seventh round of a shootout.

 Lily LaRegina

Following a 1-0-1 series against Ohio State last week, Penn State remained at No. 9 in the USCHO Division I Men's Poll, the latest of which was released on Monday.

The Nittany Lions tied the Buckeyes 2-2 on Friday night before winning 6-3 on Saturday night, improving their overall record to 18-9-3. Penn State remains the highest among all Big Ten teams ranked in the poll.

North Dakota remains as the No. 1 team in the nation, receiving 48 first-place votes. No. 2 Cornell and No. 3 Minnesota State each received one first-place vote.

