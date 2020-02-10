Following a 1-0-1 series against Ohio State last week, Penn State remained at No. 9 in the USCHO Division I Men's Poll, the latest of which was released on Monday.

The Nittany Lions tied the Buckeyes 2-2 on Friday night before winning 6-3 on Saturday night, improving their overall record to 18-9-3. Penn State remains the highest among all Big Ten teams ranked in the poll.

North Dakota remains as the No. 1 team in the nation, receiving 48 first-place votes. No. 2 Cornell and No. 3 Minnesota State each received one first-place vote.