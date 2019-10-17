As a Minnesota defenseman during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, Clayton Phillips vividly remembers playing at Pegula Ice Arena.

He was a member of three trips to Penn State, all of which the Golden Gophers left winless, going 0-6 in total.

Even despite the lack of success, Phillips still soaked in the “Hockey Valley” atmosphere and became quite familiar with the Nittany Lions after playing them two other times at the Golden Gophers’ home ice in Minneapolis.

It was due in part to these experiences and familiarity that led Phillips to change sides, transferring from Minnesota to Penn State prior to the 2019-20 campaign.

“Obviously playing against them in the past years, you can kind of tell the way they play and their style,” Phillips said. “I just really found that appealing.”

Phillips’ transfer was officially announced in September, just a few weeks prior to the Nittany Lions’ first contest in October.

The junior was granted an NCAA transfer waiver and will have two seasons of NCAA eligibility remaining.

“I really can’t give enough praise to the coaches and especially the compliance department here at Penn State,” Phillips said. “I’m just extremely grateful for them.”

Logistics aside, Phillips said the choice to become a Nittany Lion was centered around everything Penn State offers its student athletes.

“It’s just the combination of the hockey and the academics,” Phillips said. “They just have tremendous resources here that [we] can utilize.”

Phillips hasn’t had any trouble adjusting to his new team so far, and feels the transition from one Big Ten squad to another has been nearly seamless.

“It’s been phenomenal,” Phillips said. “The coaching staff, all the boys, all the staff members, they’ve just been very welcoming and very helpful throughout the whole process, so it’s been very smooth.”

The defenseman donned the blue and white for the first time on Friday and Saturday, playing in the Nittany Lions’ season-opening series against Sacred Heart. Phillips made an immediate impact, recording an assist in each of Penn State’s two victories while helping out on the up-tempo power play.

“His natural physical attributes and his skating lead [him] to being a great defender,” Guy Gadowsky said. “He’s not only extremely fast, he’s agile.”

It’s this speed and agility that leads Gadowsky to believe Phillips will have a large influence on the Nittany Lions’ back line.

While pleased what Phillips was able to do in his first two games, the Penn State coaching staff has been extremely excited about what the newcomer brings off the ice and in the locker room.

“He’s a very coachable kid,” Gadowsky said. “The coaching staff has been incredibly impressed with what he brings on the ice, but also how he’s fit in off the ice and how coachable he is.”

From 2017-19, Phillips played in 45 contests for the Golden Gophers, scoring one goal and recording nine assists.

The change of sides means Philips will have to learn a completely new system and adapt to the Nittany Lions’ aggressive style, which Phillips feels complements his skillset nicely.

“I think it’s going to be a great fit,” he said. “[They like] to play really fast here, and I think that playing fast is one of my bigger assets of my game.”

Phillips played part of three campaigns with the Fargo Force and Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League, a top junior hockey league. Since high school, the Minnesota native has played his entire hockey career in the upper Midwest but is enjoying his new home deep in the Appalachian Mountains.

“I really like the area and the atmosphere,” Phillips said. “It’s just a really fun culture to be a part of.”

An NHL prospect, Phillips was selected by Pittsburgh in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

A big addition, Penn State hopes the veteran Phillips can help bring scoring and suffocating defense to the Nittany Lions’ blue line for the remainder of the season. With high praise from the coaching staff and his teammates, everyone is optimistic about just how great of an impact Phillips could have on the squad.

“He’s an awesome kid to be around away from the rink, so it fits right into the culture here,” forward Evan Barratt said. “It’s a huge pick up, maybe [he] could’ve been the missing piece.”