On Friday night, No. 8 Penn State will take the ice somewhere besides Pegula Ice Arena for the first time this season.

The Nittany Lions will travel to Minnesota for a two-game series against the Golden Gophers at 3M Arena at Mariucci. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

Playing at Minnesota presents a technical challenge, as the ice at 3M Arena at Mariucci is Olympic-sized ¾ 200 feet by 100 feet. That is 15 feet wider than Pegula Ice Arena, which is a standard NHL-sized surface.

While Penn State has not played or practiced on a bigger ice sheet so far this season, Guy Gadowsky doesn’t expect it to pose too big of a challenge.

“I think it’s a disservice to think that you’re going to play a different game on that ice sheet,” Gadowsky said. “I think that guys that get around the ice better probably have a little better chance, but it’s still hockey.”

Many of the veteran Nittany Lions have played on the bigger ice before, and Gadowsky believes his team’s skillset bodes well with the extra space.

“If you look at our team, I think we’re a better skating team now than we ever have been,” Gadowsky said. “It will be less of an effect for us this year than we’ve had in the past.”

Senior Liam Folkes believes Penn State will still be at a disadvantage, given that the Golden Gophers have practiced and played on the larger ice all fall. The Nittany Lions will have one practice at 3M Arena at Mariucci before playing the pair of contests.

“It’s just a lot more skating and the passes board-to-board are a little more difficult to do,” Folkes said. “The bigger ice size, for me, [makes] a big difference.”

Regardless of how big the ice is, Penn State will be playing away from the friendly confines of home for the first time this season. The Nittany Lions opened their 2019-20 campaign with a nine-game homestand, the longest season-opening home stretch in program history.

“It is what it is,” Gadowsky said. “I don’t think we pay too much attention to it.”

Defenseman Clayton Phillips enjoys road trips, and looks forward to spending extra time with teammates and coaches away from Happy Valley.

“[It’s] really just exciting more than anything,” Phillips said. “It’s obviously our team’s first road trip of the year, and it’s always a lot of fun getting the boys on the road.”

The pair of matchups marks Phillips’ return to Minnesota, where he played for the Golden Gophers from 2017-19 before transferring to Penn State over the summer. The Edina, Minnesota native is looking forward to playing in his home state against some old friends.

“Obviously, I know quite a few guys on that team,” Phillips said. “[It’s] one of those weekends for me I think I circle on my calendar.”

The junior is having a stellar season, as he’s recorded four assists and helped stiffen the Nittany Lions’ much improved back line. The newcomer also scored his first goal as a Penn State player on Saturday against Michigan State.

“I’m excited for him,” Gadowsky said about Phillips. “He’s playing very, very, very well.”

The Golden Gophers are 4-4-2 overall and 1-1-2 in Big Ten play. Minnesota completed a non-typical sweep of Michigan last weekend, winning the first contest in double-overtime before winning in regulation on Saturday.

The Golden Gophers’ offense has been sputtering, as they’ve averaged 2.4 goals per game through 10 contests. While Minnesota ranks 41st nationally in scoring offense, the Nittany Lions rank fourth with 4.22 goals per game.