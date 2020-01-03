Penn State opened the second half of its 2019-20 regular season with a tightly-contested, narrow win.

With some late-game fireworks, the Nittany Lions won the series opener against Niagara 3-2. The blue and white put together a solid defensive performance and just enough offense to start 2020 off on the right foot.

Penn State opened the scoring early in the first period, as center Nikita Pavlychev fired a wrist shot past Niagara goaltender Chad Veltri. The goal capped off a strong offensive push to open the contest.

Niagara responded just a few minutes later as center Luke Edgerton came out of a scrum in the neutral zone with the puck and fired a top-shelf shot past goaltender Peyton Jones. The goal was the top scoring chance for the Purple Eagles in the period, who were out-shot 14-6.

The Nittany Lions took advantage of a power play in the second period, as right wing Sam Sternschein gave Penn State the lead. The remainder of the period was a scoreless, back-and-forth battle.

The end of the contest would produce some excitement, as left wing Connor McMenamin extended Penn State’s lead to 3-1 with just over four minutes to play. The Purple Eagles responded right away, however, as defenseman Noah Delmas beat Jones just 24 seconds later to make it 3-2.

The Sternschein show continues

Following the midseason break, Sternschein picked up right where he left off in December. The junior netted his team-leading 10th goal of the 2019-2020 campaign, a top-shelf laser that beat Veltri.

The rising star has now topped his goal total from last season less than half the amount of games. The Nittany Lions have success when Sternschein finds paydirt, as they are 8-0-0 this season when the New York native scores.

Sternschein also picked up an assist on Pavlychev’s goal in the first period, giving him five for the season. The multi-point effort was Sternschein first since the Ohio State series in late November.

New year, new lineup

Penn State was without two of its top scoring threats on Friday night. Forwards Alex Limoges and Aarne Talvitie were scratched from the game, marking the first time this season this Nittany Lions were without both players.

As a result of the scratches and subsequent line adjustments, sophomore Max Sauvé and senior Blake Gober saw action at right wing. The pair finished the night with six shots and no points.