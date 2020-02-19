After missing the past three THON weekends travelling, Penn State will finally be able to experience the festivities at its own place this weekend.

The team hasn’t been home for the event since the 2016-17 season when there were just nine players from the current roster on the team.

THON means a lot to every team at Penn State, but it may seem hard to believe players from a team that hasn’t officially participated are as involved as sports that are able to attend yearly.

That is far from the truth.

“It's an unbelievable cause and a lot of fun for everyone involved,” captain Brandon Biro said.

Guy Gadowsky knows what the event means to his team, and he will be working diligently to try to get his team in for as long as they can.

“Being a part of THON is very important to them, and they haven't been able to take part in a few years,” Gadowsky said. “They really want to, and we're going to do our very best to do whatever we can so that they can participate as much as possible.”

Previously, players could not wait to make the short walk from Pegula to the Bryce Jordan Center as soon as their plane touched down in Happy Valley.

“The last couple of years, whenever we've flown back from our road trip, we've all put our equipment away and gone right over there,” forward Nate Sucese said. “I'm looking forward to adding a couple hours to the extent of our visit this weekend.”

Senior Kris Myllari thinks it’s important to be there and represent the team, and he’s grateful for not only the opportunity, but the atmosphere it creates in the town.

“I think it’ll be nice to get there a little earlier and be able to support the dancers over there,” Myllari said. “The way the school rallies for it just shows the heart and passion that Penn State has.”

It will be a bittersweet weekend for the team’s seniors. They’ll give speeches to family, friends and coaches after the game against Minnesota Saturday night as it is senior night, but it won’t keep them from enjoying the event afterward.

“As soon as our speeches are over, I'll be heading right over the BJC and probably be there until everybody sits down on Sunday,” Sucese said. “It’s something I think a lot of us take pride in.”

The Nittany Lions will not be able to participate in the line dance or athlete hour as the THON schedule conflicts with their games against Minnesota, which is a little disappointing for some of the guys that have been with the team for four years.

“I think it was the year before our class came in; they did it and I think they did pretty well,” Biro said. “It was something we always expected, that maybe one year it would work out where we'd be able to partake in that, but it hasn't worked out that way.”

The team will be represented any way they can and is just happy to be finally be along for the ride.

“It’s obviously something you want to be a part of — and be a part of athlete hour — but at the same time, we have our own business to take care of,” Sucese said. “However, we can support the kids is how we'll do it.”