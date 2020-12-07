Penn State hockey's most recent Monday practice hardly resembled a typical start to the week for Guy Gadowsky’s Nittany Lions.

Assistant coach Matt Lindsay noted an extra energy during the Monday practice according to Gadowsky.

The head coach said the added energy was perhaps due to Penn State’s first win of the season, a 9-5 victory over No. 7 Michigan last Thursday.

After the Nittany Lions lost their first five games of the season, Gadowsky said getting a win over the Wolverines meant a little more.

“Anytime you win a game, anytime you score nine goals, you’re going to feel good about yourself,” Gadowsky said. “You do it against one of the best teams in the nation, I think it’s an even better feeling.”

Though Gadowsky was pleased with the victory, he indicated the team is far from where he would like them to be.

Sitting at 1-5 overall and sixth place in the seven team Big Ten, Gadowsky wants to use this win to propel his team rather than succumb to another losing streak.

But before Penn State wins another game, change from inside the program will be of the utmost importance.

“We still have so much to work on,” Gadowsky said. “We’ve had one game where we felt we deserved to win. We’re all focused on what we have to do to continue to get better.”

Junior forward Bobby Hampton, who sat out last season as part of the NCAA’s transfer rules after playing two years at Northeastern, recorded the first two goals of his Penn State career in the win against the Wolverines.

While this season is Hampton’s first taste of playing Penn State hockey, he noted the importance of having the team stay as a collective unit through adversity.

Getting a key victory over Michigan at a crucially important junction in the season could serve as a turning point for the Nittany Lions.

“It was so important for us to stick together,” Hampton said. “We know what we’re capable of in our locker room.”

But Hampton is not the only transfer player receiving significant minutes for Penn State — fellow forward Tim Doherty is in his first year playing for Penn State after three years at Maine.

In Hampton’s opinion, it was critical to get many new faces to “buy into” what the Nittany Lions are trying to do on the ice.

Simplifying everybody’s game and playing as a team were solutions in the Michigan victory, and Hampton hopes they are a sign of things to come for the Nittany Lions.

“We have a great group of guys in this locker room that will battle for each other every single night,” Hampton said. “Once we understood that, then we got the result we wanted.”

Though Penn State led by three goals entering the final frame of the Michigan victory, goalie Oskar Autio allowed his fifth goal of the night to the Wolverines with more than six minutes to play and the Nittany Lions clinging to a two goal lead.

Though Autio did allow the fifth goal, it was the only concession he made the rest of the way.

Having allowed four goals prior, he took it upon himself to do his part in net to try and reverse Penn State’s misfortunes through the first five games of the season.

“I told myself that today, we’re winning,” Autio said. “No matter what happens in the third period, we’re coming out of this game with a win.”

Autio said he was happy to have helped guide the team to victory with a few key third period saves.

In his first year starting consistently for Penn State, Autio did not undermine the importance of the team’s first victory of the season.

Gadowsky echoed Autio’s sentiment that the Nittany Lions need to build off their sole victory and find a way to make winning more of a regular occurrence in Happy Valley.

Before Penn State looks to continue with its winning ways, Gadowsky said the Nittany Lions must make two corrections.

If Penn State plays with consistent intensity and has all members of the program on the same page at practices and games, Gadowsky believes the Nittany Lions can have a more successful season.

Still by no means should Thursday’s victory be indicative of how Penn State wants to play for the rest of the season.

“I don’t think by any means that we got 'it',” Gadowsky said. “We have to continue to improve.”

Though Gadowsky would like to see more improvement within the program, Hampton is more confident the win over Michigan can serve as a stepping stone for the team in something of a rebuilding year.

Hampton is optimistic the Nittany Lions can take Thursday’s victory in stride and have a more prosperous remainder of the season.

“We’re not going to look back from here,” Hampton said. “We’re going to keep this going.”

