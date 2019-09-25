Former Penn State defenseman Derian Hamilton has found a new professional home.

Following a four-year career with the Nittany Lions, Hamilton was signed on Wednesday by the Wichita Thunder, the ECHL affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers.

He is preparing to play his first full season of professional hockey after appearing in three games with the ECHL’s Norfolk Admirals last spring under an Amateur Tryout agreement.

Hamilton played in 85 games with Penn State from 2015-2019, dishing out 12 assists and scoring one goal. He also recorded one assist during his short stint with Norfolk last season.