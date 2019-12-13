No. 7 Penn State extended No. 15 Notre Dame’s losing streak to six games after a thrilling victory in South Bend.

Penn State (13-5-0, 8-3-0 Big Ten) picked up its fourth come-from-behind win of the season in the 4-2 decision.

The first period opened with back-and-forth chances from both teams.

Notre Dame (8-7-2, 4-3-2 Big Ten) got on the board first after the puck deflected off the stick of Kris Myllari and under Peyton Jones.

After a tightly contested first period, Penn State finally got on the scoreboard thanks to some nifty hands from Denis Smirnov. He roofed a shot over the shoulder of Cale Morris to tie the game at one apiece.

The third period opened with a Notre Dame goal from the slot which was challenged for goalie interference. A Notre Dame player bumped into Peyton Jones which knocked him to the ice, but the goal was allowed regardless.

Four minutes later Paul DeNaples lasered a shot past Morris to erase Penn State’s second deficit of the day. Evan Barratt then beat the goaltender blocker side less than two minutes later for the 3-2 lead and a huge momentum shift.

Notre Dame’s Cal Burke missed the net on a wide-open net late in the period and Aarne Talvitie added an empty-net goal as Penn State edged the Irish.

Limoges left out

Alex Limoges was surprisingly left off the roster Saturday night. One of Penn State’s most dangerous weapons on offense, the Limoges-Barratt-Folkes line was split up once again this season.

The junior had not missed a game since his freshman season and has seven goals and 13 assists this season.

Notre Dame is in trouble

On their longest losing streak in seven seasons, the Irish will need to regroup if they want to save their season from disaster. Morris’ 35 saves were not enough for a Penn State offense that heated up as the game went on.

Notre Dame has not scored more than two goals in its last seven games, while it has given up nearly four goals per game in that stretch.

Morris remains below a .900 save percentage which has to improve for Notre Dame to be competitive.

Slaying demons

After stealing a rare victory at Yost Ice Arena last week, Penn State was able to win at the Compton Family Ice Arena which has given them trouble in the past.

Penn State lost the final game of the Big Ten Tournament last year in the building but was able to defeat the Irish at home after dropping three of its last four in South Bend.

The Nittany Lions improve to 5-2 on the road this season.