Former Penn State hockey star Nikita Pavlychev has agreed to a one-year contract with the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL for the 2020-2021 season.

The Crunch are the AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The 6-foot-8 center was originally drafted by the Penguins in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, but signed with the Crunch after not being able to agree to a deal with the Penguins.

“Pav has proven to be a scoring threat and there was definitely not a harder forward to play against in the entire NCAA,” head coach Guy Gadowsky said in a statement. “We are very happy to see the work he has put in as a hockey player and an athlete pay off, and we’re all excited to see him succeed at the next level.”

Pavlychev had 14 points in 27 games in the 2019-2020 season, and is the seventh different Penn Stater to sign the dotted line on a pro contract this offseason. His 137 games played is tied for eighth most at Penn State.

The Yaroslavl, Russia native quickly became a fan favorite at Penn State for his imposing size and physical style of play.

“I will forever be grateful for the opportunity that Penn State has provided me with,” Pavlychev said in a statement.

