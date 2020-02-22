Penn State is used to top-notch production from the Limoges-Barratt-Folkes line, but it was captain Brandon Biro’s line that led the team to a gutsy win on Friday.

It’s been an up-and-down year for Biro, who has only played in 24 of the team’s 33 games. He has been struck with injury at several points in the season, but he’s excited to be back to finish out his Penn State career healthy.

“My legs felt pretty good,” Biro said. “It’s just good to be in the lineup. It's been obviously a pretty frustrating year with some things that have gone on so to be able to come out and play a full 60 minutes and feel really good is really nice.”

Linemate Aarne Talvitie has also had some injury troubles over the season, missing four games. He was kept out of the entire second half of last season after sustaining an injury in the World Junior Championship.

Talvitie had one of his best and most aggressive games as a Nittany Lion Friday night and had a goal and an assist to show for it.

“If there is one guy that's been snake-bitten on our team, it’s been Aarne,” Guy Gadowsky said. “Whether it's being alone in the slot and breaking his stick or hitting posts or just a goalie robbing him or whatever.”

Talvitie has had a bit of bad luck throughout his two years in State College, which doesn’t even include the time he has missed with injury. He’s scored just 11 goals in his career, which seems hard to believe with how much of a difference he makes on the ice.

“He's played a lot better than I think his statistics offensively will show,” Gadowsky said. “However, I do think that he's also getting back to the skating, as you saw [Friday], that he was prior to the injury in the World Juniors.”

While Nate Sucese has been able to stay relatively healthy throughout the season, the line hasn’t had much of a chance to play together this season because of injuries to Talvitie and Biro. Friday night was just another display of some of the best chemistry on the team.

All three players scored at least a goal and recorded an assist, while Biro and Sucese both added an extra helper.

Gadowsky wishes they were able to play together more, but when he’s able to put them on the same line they always seem to find each other on the ice as if by instinct.

“They haven't been together as much as you might think because of battling injuries, so I think just to get them back is big for our team,” Gadowsky said. “I thought they played very well from both sides of the puck as well.”

Despite the lopsided shot total of 57-25, it took Penn State until the 3-on-3 overtime period to pick up the extra point in the tie. While disappointing, it certainly wasn’t frustrating for Biro.

“Eventually you get enough of those good chances,” Biro said. “Some of them are going to go in.”

And they did.

Biro scored the game-tying goal with just over five minutes to play in the third period. He can’t take all the credit though, as his teammates were the only reason he was set up in the first place.

He specifically gave credit to Talvitie, who was one of Penn State’s most valuable players all night.

“I think things were just clicking for Nate, Aarne and [me],” Biro said. “I felt like every time we made a play, another guy was pretty much wide open for a chance. I think Aarne was really good [Friday]; he was really good at winning battles down low. He was keeping pucks alive and we had some odd-man rushes right in front of the net because of what Aarne was doing.”