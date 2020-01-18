Penn State went into the second game of the weekend knowing it needed to be better, but being better isn’t always enough.

Guy Gadowsky and his team were embarrassed after Friday’s 6-0 shellacking at the hands of Michigan. Saturday’s game technically counts as a tie for the Nittany Lions, but the catch is that the Wolverines get an extra point in the Big Ten standings.

Michigan is a team that, despite coming into the series with a losing record, stole two games away from the No. 6 team in the country.

This Penn State team - loaded with talent on both sides of the ice - should be desperate to let the rest of the country know that it is still the real deal and a big step forward is consistency.

The Nittany Lions are about to drop in the USCHO rankings and it could be by several spots. The voters aren’t going to like a top-10 team narrowly avoiding a sweep against a team in the bottom half of the Big Ten.

Every week it seems as though the series is a complete toss-up no matter who the opponent. The Big Ten is a difficult conference, but Penn State should be burying teams like Michigan, especially at home, to prove its dominance within the conference. But it simply hasn’t.

The Nittany Lions have two Big Ten sweeps against last place Wisconsin and second-to-last place Minnesota. They are 4-5-1 against the rest of the conference.

“At the end, I’m not so sure we deserve to get more than this point tonight because of how we started the weekend,” Gadowsky said.

Gadowsky and his team know how important every game is, but some of these conference series seem like must-win games.

Getting blown out at home and then settling for a tie the next day is not good enough and will make the NCAA tournament a quick trip if this standard keeps up.

The team’s chemistry also looks off balance which was highlighted when Gadowsky’s lines for the start of Saturday’s game were completely different than the previous day’s.

After the game, Gadowsky stressed the importance of playing for your teammates.

“We were very disappointed in things that we can control, specifically how we competed for each other [Friday],” Gadowsky said.

Saturday’s game, while still sloppy for several parts, was played much more in sync; The passing was crisper and the skating was faster. Gadowsky, though, doesn’t attribute the success to line switches.

“There was a lot better effort overall in playing for each other, but it's not because we put together some line combinations,” Gadowsky said. “They made a decision to play for each other a lot better than they did last night.”

While they looked better and played better in front of sophomore goalie Oskar Autio — who looked excellent and was on the wrong end of some puck luck Saturday — they allowed several breakaways that could have sealed the game for Michigan even earlier.

If not for some key saves from Autio this game could have easily been a blowout just like the previous night.

It’s minor things like making sure the opposition is always covered and keeping a defenseman back that can propel this team to the defensive status they want to be at.

Penn State should take this weekend as a learning experience; being better isn’t good enough. This team has to shut the door on teams consistently to prove they can hang with the best teams in the country.