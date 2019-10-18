Penn State’s stunning loss to Alaska Fairbanks may raise some concern with fans, but a loss in the team’s fourth game of the season is no reason to overreact.

Following a 7-0 beatdown of the Nanooks, the Nittany Lions found themselves on the other side of a shutout, losing 4-0 thanks to an improved effort from Alaska in the final game of the series.

The Nanooks deserve more credit than they’ve been getting.

They outplayed and outskated the Nittany Lions for a full 60 minutes, knocking off the No. 9 team in the country in the process. Guy Gadowsky had strong words for UAF’s effort and what he saw out of his opposition in game two.

“I think when you look across to the other bench,” Gadowsky said, “you saw a lot of heart and guys that were committed to outworking their opponents. It was unfortunately at our expense, but I got to tell you the really impressive to see.”

This Alaska team is no joke. They played current-No. 1 Denver Pioneers in two close games, losing by only one goal in its season opener. They then swept a decent Michigan Tech team in on the road, before coming to Happy Valley to shock a Big Ten contender. For this team to steal a game is surprising, but certainly not alarming.

If nothing else, the team should use this as a learning experience.

“I think it would be really disappointing if every individual on our team and coaching staff doesn't learn a lesson,” Gadowsky said.

There are several lessons to gather from the game, but the most prevalent issue is the team’s play in the first game of a series versus the second game.

In the small sample size of four games thus far, Penn State is outscoring its opponent 15-2 in the first game of the series but has gotten out-scored 8-4 in the conclusions of both series. Both of those first games have been dominant efforts in which the Nittany Lions look offensively sharp and defensively locked, only for them to come out the next day and suck some of the air out of Pegula.

The team needs to learn how to play like the better team and not let an inferior opponent stay in the fight with them. They need to recognize and acknowledge when they are in complete control, and then they need to come back the next night and play that same kind of game again from the start. They can’t let the other team get their foot in the door, otherwise, it can lead to outcomes like this.

Letting this game marinate and process is going to sting for a little bit for the guys on the team, but an early-season loss could actually provide benefits for the team, guiding them towards problem areas they may not have otherwise noticed.

“It's a possibility that this group looks back and goes ‘that was a great example; a great lesson’ but that's not given and we won't know for months,” Gadowsky said.

A week two loss is not a season-killer. Nobody will remember this game once Big Ten play opens up. Losing a meaningless game is a small price to pay for the chance to evaluate and correct the team, making them stronger for the tougher tests that lie ahead.