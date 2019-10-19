Big Ten Men's Ice Hockey Tournament Championship Game vs. Notre Dame, Coach Gadowsky
Buy Now

Head Coach Guy Gadowsky looks toward the play during the Big Ten Men’s Ice Hockey Championship Game against Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind. on Mar. 23, 2019. No. 16 Fighting Irish defeated No. 17 Nittany Lions, 3-2.

 Ken Minamoto

In front of a White Out football crowd, Penn State hockey stole the show for a brief moment.

The Nittany Lions revealed their plans to wear new football-inspired White Out uniforms on the Beaver Stadium video board and gave fans a glimpse of the threads in a short video.

The announcement stated that Penn State will don the new uniforms on Feb. 1, 2020. The Nittany Lions are scheduled to face Notre Dame in the second game of a home series against the Big Ten foe. 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags