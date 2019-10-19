In front of a White Out football crowd, Penn State hockey stole the show for a brief moment.

The Nittany Lions revealed their plans to wear new football-inspired White Out uniforms on the Beaver Stadium video board and gave fans a glimpse of the threads in a short video.

“The most photogenic and frenzied show of unity, a symbolic showing of spirit and togetherness.” 🏒 HOCKEY VALLEY 🏒 ⚪️ WHITE RUSH ⚪️ 𝟮.𝟭.𝟮𝟬 pic.twitter.com/3Vq6uafgNl — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) October 20, 2019

The announcement stated that Penn State will don the new uniforms on Feb. 1, 2020. The Nittany Lions are scheduled to face Notre Dame in the second game of a home series against the Big Ten foe.