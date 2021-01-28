In the first twenty minutes, it seemed like Penn State and Notre Dame had switched jerseys.

The Fighting Irish outshot the Nittany Lions 16-8 in the opening period, as the blue and white played on its heels defensively and repeatedly relied on goalie Oskar Autio to make difficult saves.

In Penn State’s 2-1 overtime victory Thursday night over Notre Dame, Guy Gadowsky noted how important it was to have Autio on his “a-game” when the rest of the team was not.

“Your goaltender has to be great when you’re not and I think that’s what you saw tonight,” Gadowsky said. “[Autio] continues to give us a chance to win. That game could have got away from us pretty quick, but he was obviously excellent.”

For the remaining 43 minutes, the Fighting Irish could only muster 16 shots on goal with just Alex Steeves’ shot reaching the back of the net.

In the third period, Notre Dame challenged Autio with just three tries. Having faced a flurry of shots in the first period, Autio had no complaints with a more relaxed ending to the game.

“Especially in the third period, I think the guys really shut it down well,” Autio said. “I don’t think I had a lot of work there.”

While senior captain Alex Limoges took the blame for part of Penn State’s slow start, Gadowsky credited Notre Dame for its ability to take the game to the home team.

Rather than the Nittany Lions being sluggish, the Fighting Irish simply had more pep on the ice in the early stages of the game.

“They came out with a lot more firepower than we did,” Gadowsky said. “You don’t go to Michigan and go to Minnesota and come out with two sweeps by accident. They’re an excellent hockey team.”

In fact, Limoges noted similarities in Notre Dame’s game early on with the way Penn State typically plays.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Considering the Fighting Irish were in the Nittany Lions’ defensive zone for much of the first period, Limoges and company were far from pleased with the team-wide defensive effort in the first period and how they left Autio out to dry.

“I think [Notre Dame] came out and they were hungry,” Limoges said. “It’s very frustrating and annoying to play against, and that’s exactly how we want to play.”

For a program that has led the conference in scoring as recently as last season, this year’s Penn State team has relied on balancing stringent goaltending with timely offense. Though the formula has worked like a charm recently, Limoges is not necessarily the biggest fan of low scoring affairs like Thursday night’s.

“It can definitely be frustrating, especially for some of the older guys that are used to putting up five, six goals a game.”

Unlike Limoges, Gadowsky viewed Thursday’s 2-1 win and similarly low-scoring victories as a welcome sign for the program.

Also dissimilar to prior years, the current version of Penn State can hang on for a win so long as its defensive pairings and Autio work in tandem.

While such was not the case in the first period, the two worked brilliantly the remainder of the way.

“It’s nice to know that we don’t have to score a touchdown to have a chance to win,” Gadowsky said.

After playing the opening period mostly in their “own zone”, the Nittany Lions played in the Fighting Irish’s defensive zone for the rest of the game, logging 28 shots to Notre Dame’s 16.

Even though Penn State beat Notre Dame goalie Dylan St. Cyr only twice, Limoges never lost faith in the team’s offense.

Despite a slow start offensively and rather unproductive night for the offense as a whole, Limoges said it's much easier to feel good about the offense when Autio can provide reliable support.

“It just gives us confidence,” Limoges said. “When [Autio’s] playing like he does tonight, it’s tough for us to lose. We’re going to score, it’s just a matter of when.”

Since the offense was hardly fantastic and the defense took its time to overcome a slow start, there was only one consistently positive component of Penn State’s defense: the man in net.

“You got to be great when the team is not, and that’s what Oskar was tonight,” Gadowsky said.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE