This weekend, No. 7 Penn State will play two different opponents in two days for the first time this season.

As part of the inaugural “Turkey Leg Classic,” a four-team nonconference tournament, the Nittany Lions will play at Merrimack on Friday night and at No. 15 UMass Lowell on Saturday night.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday.

Penn State’s contest with the Warriors will mark the first-ever meeting between the two sides. There is some familiarity between the two teams, however, as current Nittany Lions defenseman Evan Bell played at Merrimack in 2017-18 before transferring to Happy Valley prior to last season.

The Warriors are off to a rough start to the 2019-20 campaign, as they’re 2-8-2 overall and winless at home. Merrimack is 0-2-2 in its last two series.

Both Penn State and the Warriors played Wisconsin in October. The Nittany Lions defeated the Badgers 6-1 and 4-2, while Merrimack lost 11-5.

On Saturday, Penn State will travel about 30 minutes down the road to take on the River Hawks. The matchup will be the Nittany Lions’ fifth game against a ranked opponent this season.

Penn State is currently 3-1 against ranked squads in 2019-20. The Nittany Lions swept then-No. 7 Wisconsin last month and earned a series split with then-No. 11 Ohio State last weekend.

UMass Lowell is 7-3-4 on the young season and 3-2-3 at the Tsongas Center. The River Hawks went 0-1-1 last week against UConn in a two-game, home-and-home series.

After starting the season 3-0, UMass Lowell is just 4-3-4 in its last 11 games and the River Hawks have played in six overtime contests since Oct. 18.

UMass Lowell and Penn State have not shared any common opponents so far this season. On Friday night, the River Hawks will play RPI, the fourth participant of the Turkey Leg Classic.