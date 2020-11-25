Men's hockey vs. Alaska-Fairbanks, Coach Gadowsky
Head Coach Guy Gadowsky talks to other coaches during the men’s hockey game against Alaska-Fairbanks at the Pegula Ice Arena on Oct. 17, 2019. The No. 9 Nittany Lions defeated the Nanooks, 7-0.

For the first time since Feb. 22, when the Nittany Lions beat the Minnesota Golden Gophers 3-2 on senior night, Penn State will host a home game at Pegula Ice Arena in the coming weeks.

Penn State men’s hockey announced via Twitter Wednesday its 2020-21 home opener will be broadcast live on ESPNU.

The Nittany Lions’ first home game is Dec. 2nd at 6 p.m.

Penn State will host Michigan, a team that is currently 4-0 after sweeping both Arizona State and Wisconsin.

The Dec. 2 game on ESPNU will be the Nittany Lions’ first game of the season not broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Penn State, which has lost its first four games of the season, was swept in road series at both Minnesota and Wisconsin.

