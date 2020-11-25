For the first time since Feb. 22, when the Nittany Lions beat the Minnesota Golden Gophers 3-2 on senior night, Penn State will host a home game at Pegula Ice Arena in the coming weeks.

Penn State men’s hockey announced via Twitter Wednesday its 2020-21 home opener will be broadcast live on ESPNU.

🚨 BROADCAST ALERT 🚨Our 2020-21 home opener against Michigan on Wednesday, December 2 will air LIVE on ESPNU!!#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/UO8pPM6tdx — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) November 25, 2020

The Nittany Lions’ first home game is Dec. 2nd at 6 p.m.

Penn State will host Michigan, a team that is currently 4-0 after sweeping both Arizona State and Wisconsin.

The Dec. 2 game on ESPNU will be the Nittany Lions’ first game of the season not broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Penn State, which has lost its first four games of the season, was swept in road series at both Minnesota and Wisconsin.

