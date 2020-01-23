Penn State is currently tied for second in the Big Ten with Michigan State and heads to East Lansing this weekend with an opportunity to separate themselves.

The race for the top spot in the Big Ten is tight with three teams separated by one point. Every conference game is crucial to not only the Big Ten seeding, but to the Pairwise rankings as well as the USCHO poll voters who want to see Penn State doing well in its own conference.

Coming off a tough weekend against Michigan, Guy Gadowsky admitted that after defeating Robert Morris on Jan. 11, the coaching staff was unhappy with its play after the first period and corrected it all week in practice.

The corrections may have been a bit overkill which took some of the team’s freshness out of this weekend’s slate.

“I have to take the blame for it because we actually had one of the best weeks of practice of the year last week but it was too long, too intense,” Gadowsky said. “I think we [faced] a much fresher team than we were Friday night.”

The Big Ten is loaded with talent, meaning any team could beat another on any given weekend. Because Penn State lost a series that should’ve propelled them back into first place, it makes this weekend even more important.

“It’s a huge six points for Big Ten - first place - and some national movement,” forward Evan Barratt said.

While the top three teams in the Big Ten are bunched up, Michigan has been winning recently and are on their trails. Notre Dame is currently slumping but could turn it around any day now.

“Right now we’re just hitting a little rough patch and we need to work things out,” Barratt said. “At the end of the day, it’s about who is ready to compete on the weekend.”

Big Ten hockey fans should be familiar with Michigan State’s Patrick Khodorenko, who sits third in the conference in points behind only Nate Sucese and Barratt.

Goalie John Lethemon should also ring a bell after he was unbeatable during his 48-save shutout on Nov. 8. He currently leads all Big Ten goalies with a .943 save percentage and five shutouts.

While this Spartans team was projected to finish low in the conference standings, they have defied all odds. They rank No. 19 in this week’s USCHO poll despite a record of 12-11-1, and join No. 6 Ohio State and Penn State as the only ranked teams from the conference.

Despite the success coming from the Michigan State program, the confidence coming from players and coaches alike indicate that Penn State feels it is closing in on the finishing touches to make this team good enough to compete with anyone.

“We’re a lot closer than it definitely looked this past weekend,” defenseman Cole Hults said.

Barring any crazy lineup shake ups like last weekend, it’s important to see the Limoges-Folkes-Barratt line gelling and finding their chemistry back in the second half of the season, but also to recover the solid defense that looked so promising earlier in the season.

“Maybe it was just getting back into classes and everything like that, we had a lot going on,” Hults said. “We know what we have in the room, know what we’re capable of.”