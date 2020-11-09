Alex Limoges has become a fixture and a go-to scorer for Guy Gadowsky in his four years in Happy Valley.

But even as he's turned heads around the conference and around the country, he's never let the success get to his head.

He has had a 50 point season, has been an All-Big Ten honorable mention, a Hobey Baker award nominee and is seventh all-time in points in Penn State history, just 37 back from Nate Sucese for the most in program history.

Because of this success, and the fact it has not changed him in any way, he has been named a captain for the upcoming season.

“Limo is exactly the same as he was the first day he stepped on campus here. He is really the most humble guy, and he's always been like that,” Gadowsky said. “That’s why he was chosen captain.”

Limoges’ captaincy is a little different from those in years past, though, due to the global pandemic.

The team hasn’t been able to be around each other as much, but over the summer they would have Zoom calls where Limoges would open up the meeting by saying a few things to the team before they all talked and hung out, albeit virtually.

That type of leadership hasn’t gone unnoticed among his teammates.

“He’s there for everybody,” junior defenseman and alternate captain Paul DeNaples said. “I think he’s gonna be a great leader for the rest of the year.”

While his teammates believe in and support him as a captain, they and other members of the conference recognize he's a legitimate scoring threat on the ice as well.

Coming into this season, he leads all active players in the conference with 103 career points.

It is because of his consistent, high-level play that saw the captain named a preseason First Team All-Big Ten honoree.

It's an honor Limoges feels is nice, but knows there is work to do.

“I've just got to go out and prove them right,” he said. “I just want to go out and be the best player every night.”

While the weight he carries in captaincy and preseason honors is large, Limoges does not pay any mind to the outside noise.

His goals remain the same, and he has the same mindset that he has always had.

“I don’t really listen to the preseason noise,” he said. “My mentality hasn’t changed.”

Limoges and his Nittany Lions have a tall task ahead of them this season, and it all starts with a road trip to Minnesota next Thursday.

This will give the team a time to bond in person, something it hasn’t gotten much of due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ping-pong tables are shut down and the team is in two different locker rooms based on roommates, but on the road trip they will all be together.

However, Limoges feels that this series against Minnesota means a lot to his squad for more reasons than just being able to bond.

“I think that the history ever since I've been here has been a fun battle,” he said. “I don't think [Minnesota] likes us too much with how last season ended so I know they're gonna want their revenge.”

Limoges’ senior season is going to be a memorable one for a multitude of reasons, but the captaincy really resonates with him more than anything.

“Being named a captain means a lot because my teammates and coaches picked me,” he said. “I’m very humbled.”

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE