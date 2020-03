Penn State moved up, without even having to take the ice.

The Nittany Lions moved up one spot in the USCHO.com poll to No. 8.

Ohio State and Minnesota are the only other Big Ten teams ranked, coming in at No. 11 and 19 respectively. Michigan, Notre Dame, Michigan State and Wisconsin all received votes as well.

At this point, the Pairwise rankings are most important, as it is the way the committee selects the tournament field. Penn State is currently No. 7 in that rating.