'We're all playing the same sport:' How Liam Folkes broke barriers to become a superstar

Liam Folkes has always stood out to the casual fan.

He wears No. 26, often leading to Saquon Barkley-inspired comparisons.

He has scored two of the biggest goals in program history, ones that every Penn State fan would know.

But most importantly, he stands out because he looks different than all of his teammates — and the ones that came before him.

Folkes is the first and only black player to take the ice for Penn State, but he feels that he’s just like everyone else, one piece of a larger puzzle. And while he has been treated the same as his fellow Nittany Lions during his time in Happy Valley, that wasn’t always the case.

Liam and his brother Tre had played together their entire lives, and during a tournament back when they were kids, an opposing player expressed his opinions loud and clear.

“The N-word just kept being thrown, and you can only take it for so long,” Folkes’ father, Carl, said. “Tre retaliated, smacked him with his hockey stick and got thrown out of the tournament. He felt terrible about it and thought he did something that was terribly wrong…

“I always try and preach humbleness, turning the other cheek, but it’s torture when it’s always in your face and it never ends.”

At that moment, Carl wanted to let his sons know that standing up in the face of hate was vitally important.

But he also wanted his sons to set an example for others.

“I let him know that what he did was absolutely right. I don’t condone violence, but there comes a time when you have to stand up for yourself…” Carl said. “Tre lent a voice to other young hockey players that want to play at a high level.”

Tre was the one to fight back, but Liam was affected as well.

If it wasn’t for Tre, it might have been Liam exiting the tournament early.

“Liam’s a bit more aggressive than Tre, and Liam basically said ‘Tre, thanks for doing that so I didn’t have to,’” Carl said. “Because Liam would have done it.”

While this incident mostly involved Tre, Liam was certainly a part of it, and even at that young age, he was aware of the situation he was in.

“I for sure noticed I was always the one or two — because of my brother — people of color [playing hockey],” Liam said. “But it was always nice to see one on the other team.”

While he didn’t see players like him too often on the ice, he was able to see some older players off the ice that made a huge impact.

Carl, an Olympic track star for Canada in 1988, trained Liam and Tre off the ice, using the methods that he used to train for the track.

Word spread of the work he was doing, and some up-and-coming NHLers took notice.

Wayne Simmonds, Chris Stewart, Joel Ward and Devante Smith-Pelly, among others, sought out the work of Carl.

Through that work, Liam and Tre got to meet those players, an experience that was extremely worthwhile.

“They were mentors to the boys. There are not many black players in the NHL,” Carl said. “For me to work with the black players in the NHL, it gave great hope to my boys that they too can also do it.”

Liam always looks at himself as just one of the guys, just like everyone else.

But, according to the NCAA’s Demographic Database, in 2018, only one percent of college hockey players were classified as black.

That’s nine players. Out of 1,100 players.

In 2008, there were six black players.

That’s three more players. In 10 years.

With only a handful of black hockey players in college and in the NHL, Liam realized how special it was to be in the presence of these NHL stars.

“Just knowing those guys, it really opened my eyes to be like ‘Wow, these guys are in my house eating breakfast and dinner with me.’” Liam said. “It really just put things in perspective, like if you really want it, then it doesn’t matter what skin color you are. Just keep going forward.”

Experiences like the one the Folkes family had to deal with are far from uncommon, even for NHL players.

Liam was able to relate with some of the NHL’s best.

“They also said they faced adversity too, but that ‘It’s going to be everywhere. It’s going to happen,’” Liam said. “They really opened my eyes and made me feel like I can actually play professional hockey.”

When he progressed into more elite competition, it became clear that he wasn’t just a black hockey player — he was an excellent black hockey player.

Dustin Traylen, Liam’s coach at the Brockville Braves of the CCHL, just saw him as an excellent player.

“I’m sure he has pride being a very elite black hockey player, and he should take pride in that,” Traylen told The Daily Collegian. “But the reality is for us he was just an elite player.”

Liam would agree with that sentiment — he’s just like everyone else.

“Looking back at it, it’s cool that I was the first black player to play at Penn State,” Liam said. “I don’t really look into the color barrier. I just look at we’re all playing the same sport. That’s the way that I look at it but I know other people may be like ‘It’s pretty cool that you’re the first to do it.’”

****

Liam’s father is a big reason why he is the type of player he is today, but that wasn’t always a part of his plan.

Carl was born in Jamaica and moved to Canada when he was three years old.

As he grew up, he fell in love with the sport of hockey. But he never imagined his kids would end up playing it.

“When Liam and Tre were growing up, their sport was soccer and track and field, and they excelled at both,” Carl said. “We tried to keep them out of hockey truth be known, because one, yes I love the game, but I didn’t know how the equipment went on. They got into hockey when they were six, and my wife went out and bought this equipment, and we had to call our nephew to come over and dress the boys for the first time.

“I would’ve ended up putting the jock strap on his head.”

Carl’s life revolved around track, as he competed in the 1988 Olympics for Canada. Liam’s mother, Ali Evanoff, was also a track star.

So when the boys moved on from track to play hockey, it was bitter sweet.

“[I asked], ‘What are we going to do now? And he said, ‘We’re going to focus on hockey.’ I was great with that, and I went to my basement and cried to myself to not show them,” Carl jokingly said. “But the rest is history.”

Liam’s parents found their success on the track thanks to an incredible amount of commitment and dedication. That work ethic was instilled their children at a young age.

“When the boys got into hockey I did all of their fitness training off of the ice…” Carl said. “If you’re going to excel at something, it has to be full-hearted, whole-hearted. Hockey’s not a cheap sport. We were forking out a lot of dough for them to play hockey. They had to earn their keep.”

A part of Liam’s dedication to hockey came from Carl’s Olympic pedigree and the dedication he put into his craft.

“With my dad being an Olympian, he just said ‘if you’re not having fun playing the sport you love then why are you even playing?’” Liam said. “‘If you want to be the best that you can be, you have to put in the effort.’”

When Liam and Tre got to the Brockville Braves, that work was on full display.

It was clear their conditioning paid dividends.

“I remember vividly, he came to camp in shape, he and his brother were leaders off the hop, coming with the right attitude and mindset,” Traylen said. “Then once they got on the ice, Liam quickly established himself as the most talented guy that we had. From the start of the season to the end he was our most talented player and he parlayed that with a scholarship.”

Liam and Tre played together throughout their lives before Liam went to Penn State. But even with their separation, their bond didn’t waver.

“Liam knew that their bond was never going to be severed, so when he went down to Penn State, it was just another journey,” Carl said. “Tre was Liam’s biggest cheerleader.”

When he got to Penn State that work ethic didn’t go away.

Very quickly, it spread to everyone around him.

“He’s working his hardest all of the time,” teammate Evan Barratt said. “So why wouldn’t I work the hardest?”

Liam got rewarded for his work early on, making a huge impact in his freshman year.

He scored the overtime winner in the Big Ten Championship against Wisconsin, a moment that is still remembered and talked about today.

But that was far from the last time he showed off his clutch play, as he again scored an overtime winner against Wisconsin, last year in the Big Ten quarterfinals.

After that goal, Guy Gadowsky said if a clutch gene existed, “he’s got it.”

When Liam walks off the ice at Pegula Ice Arena for the final time this season, there will be many aspects of his career that fans will think of.

The clutch goals will obviously be on top of people’s minds. The historic nature of him even being here is definitely one as well.

But Liam doesn’t want people to think about all of that. He just wants people to remember the person he was.

“I know everyone’s going to be like ‘Oh it’s the goal, this and that’ but I just wanted to be the best person and best student I can be,” Liam said. “Life’s more than just sports, so just being the best human being that I can be is something that I hopefully achieved.”