Coming out of the weekend with a conference sweep and sole possession of first place in the Big Ten, the Nittany Lions are feeling good.

Penn State currently has seven players with over 10 points, and leads the NCAA in goals scored with 52. Providence ranks in second place with 47.

Nate Sucese — who leads Penn State with 18 points — scored his record-setting 54th goal to overtake Andrew Sturtz’ all-time program record.

“It was a relief, honestly,” Sucese said. “I hadn’t scored in a few games so I think it was in the back of my mind a little bit — maybe a little too much.”

Sucese has gotten off to one of the hottest starts to his career averaging 1.64 goals per game. He also netted two goals in Saturday's contest.

“To finally get over the hump and get that [goal] and then another one in the third period was really relieving,” Sucese said. “I'm super proud of my accomplishment and ready to build on it.”

He will have a lot of time to build on the record with less than a quarter of the season played. With the current hot streak he’s on, it wouldn’t be crazy to see him hit the mid-to-upper 70 plateau.

“His mentality to produce consistently, I mean you really have to admire and respect that,” Guy Gadowsky said. “That's a very, very difficult thing to do and his mental toughness to produce in every type of game and whoever he's playing with this is awesome.

One player that has been a huge addition to Penn State’s offense has been Carolina Hurricanes draft pick Kevin Wall. The winger has proven to have great chemistry with the Nittany Lions’ buzzing offense.

“I think just getting better and better at the things we’re already good at,” Wall said. “What we did against Minnesota was getting pucks deep and getting pucks to the net and I think no one really had a very pretty goal. Everything was in front of the net and that was kind of our identity - turning their [defense].”

Wall picked up his first career goal in the 8-2 drubbing over Minnesota Friday night. It was only a matter of time until he found himself on the scoresheet, and it shouldn't be long before he tallies another goal.

“I think we just have the same mindset every game,” Wall said.”It doesn't matter what team you're playing, whether it's a team in the top-20 or it’s the No. 1 team in the country, I think you [have to] have the same mindset and you can't take anyone lightly.”

Additionally, it was officially announced Monday that Penn State will take on North Dakota in Nashville, Tennessee next year for the first-ever matchup between the two programs. The 8-2-1 Fighting Hawks are currently No. 5 in the USCHO poll and received one first place vote this week.

“It's nice that we were invited and thought of for the Hall of Fame game so we feel really good about that and want to thank North Dakota for that invitation,” Gadowsky said. “We’re excited to play a great, historic, tremendous hockey program like them and also in Nashville is pretty fun too. So, all in all it's great for us, it's exciting and we feel really good that we were invited.”