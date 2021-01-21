Of Penn State’s multitude of problems this season, penalties have not been one of them.

In Thursday’s 4-1 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers, the Nittany Lions reversed course and took seven penalties, including three from forward Sam Sternschein alone. Penn State has taken seven penalties just one other time this season in a 5-2 victory over Ohio State.

Against the Badgers, Guy Gadowsky’s squad had at least two penalties in every period and allowed two power-play goals in the loss.

“We weren’t prepared to play a good, disciplined game and we paid for it,” Gadowsky said. “We were a very undisciplined team tonight.”

Gadowsky said he was “disappointed” by the number of penalties against Penn State but had no doubts they were the correct calls. His disappointment came with giving the Badgers ample opportunities on offense.

The Nittany Lions came into Thursday’s contest as the second least penalized team in the conference with 107 penalty minutes. Only Minnesota has spent less time in the sin bin this season with 70 minutes.

In the first period, Sternschein committed back-to-back interference penalties. Though Sternschein’s second penalty was successfully killed by Penn State, Alex Stevens took a holding penalty a minute into the former’s penalty.

Sternschein and Stevens’ combined penalties set up a minute of 5-on-3 hockey, which Wisconsin’s Ty Pelton-Byce used to score his third goal of the season and the Badgers’ first of the game.

“When you give [Wisconsin] close to double the power-play opportunities that we have, including a 5-on-3, it’s hard to expect much better against such a skilled team,” Gadowsky said. “You take too many penalties, you’re going to pay — and that’s what happened.”

The Badgers had their share of penalties as well, being called for four penalties. However, Wisconsin successfully killed each penalty, while Penn State allowed goals on two of its seven penalties.

Even so, Gadowsky was not upset with the penalty kill unit and said the team was asking too much from its undermanned defense.

“I think they were on the ice way too much,” Gadowsky said.

In the third period, the Big Ten’s leading goal scorer, Cole Caufield, netted the Badgers’ second power-play goal of the game. But senior captain Alex Limoges agreed with Gadowsky and thought the Nittany Lions’ penalty kill was aggressive and one of the lone bright spots for the team in the loss.

“I thought the penalty kill did its job,” Limoges said. “The two goals were perfectly placed shots and that’s going to happen every once in a while.”

Like Gadowsky, Limoges thought all the penalty calls from the officials were fair. But Limoges didn’t mince words when describing the negative impact of taking penalties on the team’s offense when it was struggling to get going.

“It’s very frustrating, especially when they’re dumb penalties,” Limoges said about spending time on the defensive rather than the offensive. “It just kills our momentum.”

Two of Sternschein’s three penalties were for interference while two more of Penn State’s whistles were for hooking.

Limoges said the team could have done a better job of avoiding those kinds of penalties if players moved their feet more or avoided engaging in extracurriculars after the play.

While Limoges said the calls on the ice were correct, by no means was he content with seeing the same kinds of penalties committed throughout the game.

“It’s shooting ourselves in the foot,” Limoges said. “It’s penalties that we could have avoided taking. It’s stuff we cause ourselves.”

Against the second place Badgers, the Nittany Lions had an opportunity to continue their upward ascent in the standings. Penn State currently sits in fifth place with 14 points in 13 conference games.

A victory against Wisconsin could’ve given Penn State a chance to inch closer to passing fourth place Notre Dame. Instead, the Nittany Lions will need to wait until Friday’s game to garner more points in Big Ten play.

But before Penn State focuses on winning, it will need to get more disciplined as a team in all facets of the game.

“It’s very tough when we’re in the box as much as we were in this game to come out with a win,” Limoges said.

