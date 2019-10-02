After its disappointing end to last season, Penn State is back at Pegula preparing for the start of a new season.

There are plenty of familiar faces back this season, and the Nittany Lions are hoping that established foundation leads to success.

Guy Gadowsky and members of the team met with the media on Tuesday to discuss the new season.

Talvitie progressing well

One of the biggest question marks this offseason was the status of Aarne Talvitie, who tore his ACL during the World Junior Championships.

He was on the ice during the open media of portion practice, and Gadowsky gave him a seal of approval.

“He’s looked good,” Gadowsky said. “He’s not 100 percent what we expect him to be when the season starts but he’s been looking really good with his skating and it’s really nice to see him first couple days with contact and to me he looks fairly comfortable.”

Talvitie was cleared for contact on Monday, and while he’s working toward getting back to 100 percent, he’s also working on adjusting to the center position.

Gadowsky announced that Talvitie would move to center, citing a lack of depth at that position.

“He’s played center in the past. I think he’s extremely good in his own end and although it doesn’t work out all the time often the center is the one who’s gonna play in his own zone and Aarne excels at that.”

Filling out the lines

In addition to Talvitie, Nate Sucese will move back to center this season.

Sucese played center his first two years at Penn State, but moved to the wing last year with some additions at the center position.

With some of those gone, Sucese fills that spot again, and now it’s just about deciding who will play with them.

Gadowsky confirmed that Brandon Biro will play on Sucese’s wing, and Denis Smirnov will play on the wing with Talvitie.

During the open practice, Sam Sternschein was with Biro and Sucese and freshman Kevin Wall was with Smirnov and Talvitie.

Nothing is set in stone at this point as those spots have rotated so far.

“We’re coming into the rink every day and it’s been someone new,” Sucese said. “We kind of have a little rotation going and just trying to find that third guy and it’s ultimately not up to me. And whoever it’s going to be on Sunday we’re going to play the same way and hopefully we find synergy quickly.”

Guy Gadowsky injury update

At the NHL preseason game last month, Guy Gadowsky was shown on the jumbotron with a sling on his arm, and he confirmed Tuesday, still wearing the sling, that he had elbow surgery.

It’s unconfirmed whether his injury is day-to-day or a more long term injury.