On Thursday, the Big Ten Conference confirmed via Twitter that it would delay the start of the 2020-21 college hockey seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big Ten's decision was part of a larger statement and decision from the Hockey Commissioners Association’s (HCA).

The HCA represents all 11 Division I Men’s and Women’s hockey conferences and said in a statement it is committed to providing memorable competitive experiences for student-athletes.

“The conferences have been working together on plans to return with a focus on the health and safety of everyone associated with our campus communities,” the statement said. “Due to the impact COVID-19 continues to have across the country and within higher education, the start of competition for the Division I college hockey season will be delayed.”

The statement also said each conference will announce details on game schedules, including start dates, on an individual basis.