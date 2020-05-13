Senior Alex Limoges will be Penn State's captain next season the team announced on Wednesday.

Juniors Aarne Talvitie and Paul DeNaples will be the alternative captains.

Limoges ranked sixth in the Big Ten during his junior season, with 32 points on 11 goals and 21 assists. He also was the eighth Nittany Lion in Penn State program history to reach the 100 point mark, ending last season with 103 career points.

Talvitie captained the Finnish U20 team to win gold at the 2019 IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) World Junior Championship.

DeNaples captained the Sioux Falls Stampede during his senior season in 2017-2018 and has proven himself as one of Penn State's most consistent defenseman throughout his time in Happy Valley.

"I'm thrilled and honored about the opportunity of becoming captain, it's humbling to have been chosen by my teammates and coaches," Limoges said in a statement. "I'm eager and motivated to get back on the ice and finish, next year, what we started this year."