Penn State earned a victory during Sunday’s International Game against Ottawa, and got to take a look at what it has going into the season.

Less than a week before the season officially kicks off, the Nittany Lions dominated the Gee-Gees in a 5-0 rout.

Both Peyton Jones and Oskar Autio made no mistakes, saving all 25 of Ottawa’s shots.

The offense led the way with eleven different players earning points, including four with multiple.

The Nittany Lions improve to 4-1 in international exhibition games.

The top line is back, Folkes

The top pairing of Alex Limoges, Evan Barratt and Liam Folkes is back for its third and final year, and it’s looking to be one of the most dangerous lines across the NCAA.

The forwards appeared to be skating circle around Ottawa in the offensive zone, making crisp pass after pass to open up some scoring opportunities.

The trio (57-78--135) accounted for nearly one-third of the team’s goals last season and accounted for one goal and four assists in today’s game, including an Evan Barratt goal.

The linemates also finished with the second, third and fourth highest plus/minus rating on the team last season for a combined +62. They were a +6 today.

Evan Bell looks promising

This could be the year for the junior defender to have his breakout season.

Appearing in 21 games last year after becoming eligible to play second semester, Bell had one goal and eight assists. He doubled his goal total from last year with two against Ottawa today.

Overall, Bell looked solid on the blue line and helped move the puck around the offensive zone. His offensive abilities were on display more than ever, which could be a sign of good things to come for this upcoming season.

Bell, the Merrimack transfer, had several distractions last year with eligibility, but will begin his first full collegiate hockey season.

Penalty kill was perfect

Penn State took four penalties against the Gee-Gees but still kept them off the board.

The Nittany Lions’ defense never allowed Ottawa to get set-up and comfortable in their offensive zone. The defense applied relentless pressure that stifled the opponent and provided them with few shots on net.

Last season, Penn State allowed 33 goals on 171 penalties for an 80.7 percent kill percentage. They’ll look to improve that this season with a new-look defensive corps.